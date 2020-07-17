Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Patriot National Bancorp, Inc.    PNBK

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

(PNBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patriot National Bancorp : Bank Names New President & CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:41am EDT
Patriot Bank Names New President & CEO

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. announced that Robert G. Russell, Jr. has been named president and CEO of both the bank and its parent company, Patriot.

Russell joins Patriot from Millington Bank of Morris and Somerset counties of New Jersey, where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Russell has more than 30 years of community banking experience. Previously, he served as president and CEO of NJM Bank, and before that, as its chief financial and investment officer. Russell has led both institutions to achieve significant growth and increases in profitability.

Michael Carrazza, chairman of Patriot said, 'Robert Russell has a strong community banking track record that overlaps with the leadership Patriot needs to continue its growth and unlock the intrinsic value of Patriot's banking franchise. His skill set and the community banking experience he brings will allow us to continue building our franchise and enhance the banking services and experiences for our clients.'

In June Patriot reported that the institution's total assets, as of the first quarter 2020, increased 2% to $999.6 million, its net loan portfolio increased to $808 million, deposits grew a strong 4.4 percent, or $33.7 million, to $803.2 million, and net interest income was up 1.9%.

Russell said, 'Patriot has cultivated very strong ties to the communities that it serves, with assets, loans and deposits all growing 25% or better over the last three years. The institution has invested significantly to build new platforms in customer-focused technologies, deposit gathering strategies and SBA lending. It's a great opportunity to leverage these investments and lead Patriot to its next level.'

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates nine branch locations: in Scarsdale, N.Y.; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, Connecticut, with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Jacksonville, and Stamford, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

View original article at Bank New England

Disclaimer

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:40:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP,
05:41aPATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP : Bank Names New President & CEO
PU
07/13PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
07/13Patriot Bank Names New President & CEO
GL
06/22PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
06/22Patriot Reports 1st Quarter 2020 Loan Growth, and Deposit Growth offset by im..
GL
06/08PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
05/15PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
05/15PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis - Financial Cond..
AQ
04/29PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22,9 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,82 M - -
Net Debt 2019 94,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -17,7x
Yield 2019 0,31%
Capitalization 24,2 M 24,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,26x
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Carrazza Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph D. Perillo Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Investor Relations
Edward N. Constantino Lead Independent Director
Emile van den Bol Independent Director
Michael J. Weinbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.-51.53%24
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.26%304 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.33%249 334
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.06%207 331
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.06%198 397
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%132 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group