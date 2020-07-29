Patriot One to Deploy PATSCAN Platform with City of Cincinnati

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce the upcoming deployment of its PATSCAN Platform to integrator/reseller partner Ginter Electrical Contractors, LLC (“Ginter Electrical”) of Cincinnati, OH and the City of Cincinnati.



“Working with Ginter Electrical and the City of Cincinnati to deploy our PATSCAN Platform in select government venues is a great opportunity to demonstrate how private industry and government can work together to ensure the public’s safety,” said Martin Cronin, Patriot One CEO. “We’re excited to deliver our covert threat detection solution that is not only focused on saving lives but saving a way of life that the city’s employees, residents and visitors have come to expect since its establishment in December 1788.”

Five (5) PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platforms were shipped this week to Ginter Electrical in Cincinnati, Ohio, where they will be joined by Patriot One engineers and City of Cincinnati Facilities and Law Enforcement representatives to begin deployment of the platforms at select city facilities. Specific locations will not be disclosed.

“City of Cincinnati officials have been closely following our efforts on the PATSCAN Platform deployment with the Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball organization,” shared T.J. Dooley, Ginter Electricals’ Systems Integration Manager. “Following successful demonstration of the solution at the Reds’ undisclosed location, city management and law enforcement began to discuss plans for some initial deployments in select city buildings. We’re now ready to begin these deployments.”

“We pride ourselves on being a forward thinking, innovative Midwest city; always looking for ways to enrich our residents’ and visitors’ lives, while keeping them safe,” shared Interim City Manager Paula Boggs Muething. “I am proud to be part of a nationwide group against gun violence, as we continue our own efforts to develop Cincinnati as a smart, safe city with safer, healthy communities. Bringing solutions like the PATSCAN Threat Detection Platform will help us achieve this goal. What started with our home team, the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, will now expand across our great city. As it spreads across our state and nation, we can take pride in the fact that Cincinnati played a leading role.”

Following the deployment of the initial five (5) PATSCAN Platforms, Patriot One and Ginter Electrical will work with the city officials on broadening deployment of the solution throughout other city facilities, as well as with other Ginter Electrical clients who have expressed interest in the multi-sensor threat detection platform.

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Ginter Electrical Contractors: Since 1998, Ginter Electrical has been providing high-quality, reliable commercial systems integration in the Greater Cincinnati/Tri-State area. As one of the most reliable and professional electrical contracting firms in the area, Ginter Electrical can provide full-service end-to-end, electrical solutions for all kinds of power systems. The company’s highly trained, high quality work force has over 200 years of combined electrical experience and is committed to providing its clients with the most comprehensive and efficient electrical and security solutions available, at a competitive price. As a family owned and operated company, we are proud of the high-quality workmanship we provide our friends and associates in the Greater Cincinnati area. To learn more, visit ginterelectric.com.

