PATRIOT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Patriot Scientific Corporation Files Annual Report

08/29/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

Carlsbad, CA, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTC PINK: PTSC) today announced it has filed its Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the annual period ended May 31, 2018.  The Report can be found on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html.

About Patriot Scientific Corporation

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Patriot Scientific Corporation is the co-owner of the Moore Microprocessor Patent Portfolio™. For more information on PTSC, visit www.ptsc.com

About the MMP Portfolio™

The MMP Portfolio includes US patents as well as their European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable higher performance and lower cost designs essential to consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones and portable music players to communications infrastructure, medical equipment and automobiles.

Contact:
Patriot Scientific Corp

760-795-8517

Primary Logo


Managers
NameTitle
Clifford L. Flowers Chief Executive Officer, CFO, Secretary & Director
Carlton Murray Johnson Independent Director
Gloria H. Felcyn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIOT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0
CISCO SYSTEMS22.58%219 107
QUALCOMM9.00%98 930
ERICSSON46.15%28 595
ARISTA NETWORKS INC29.13%21 146
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.50%20 648
