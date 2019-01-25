Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI) anticipates issuing its fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings results Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-311-9410 domestic or international at 1-334-323-7224 then enter pass code 83270. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company’s website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or at one of the following links (whichever is most compatible with your device or player) http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/pth112918 or http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/pth112918.m3u . An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-919-4059 domestic or international 1-334-323-0140 then enter pass code 26726183. An audio archive can be accessed via the internet at http://archive.conferenceamerica.com/archivestream/pth112918.mp3



Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include general economic conditions; competitive factors; political, economic, regulatory and climatic conditions; driver availability and cost; the impact of future regulations regarding the transportation industry; freight demand for petroleum product and levels of construction activity in the Company's markets; fuel costs; risk insurance markets; pricing; energy costs and technological changes. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company’s transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

