Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Patrizia AG    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA AG

(PAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA reports solid 3M 2020 financial results and broadens its FY 2020 guidance range to reflect Covid-19 uncertainties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement
PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA reports solid 3M 2020 financial results and broadens its FY 2020 guidance range to reflect Covid-19 uncertainties

13-May-2020 / 18:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA reports solid 3M 2020 financial results and broadens its FY 2020 guidance range to reflect Covid-19 uncertainties

PATRIZIA AG, the global partner for pan-European real estate investment, recorded an operating income of EUR 24.7m in 3M 2020, an increase of 2.9% from EUR 24.0m in the same period last year. The further increased level of assets under management (AUM) and continued successful real estate transactions for the Group's global clients in the first three months of the year drove solid y-o-y growth in management and transaction fees. Performance fees remained a stable contributor to overall financial results, only slightly below last year's level. Total service fee income - which combines management, transaction and performance fees - increased by 13.1% y-o-y, from EUR 71.1m in 3M 2019 to EUR 80.4m in 3M 2020.

PATRIZIA had a solid start into FY 2020 and the company strongly believes it will successfully weather the Covid-19 crisis with its resilient business model, rock-solid balance sheet and strong cash position. Covid-19 has significantly slowed down activity in the real estate investment market but PATRIZIA expects a material recovery of the real estate transaction activity by the end of 9M 2020 at the earliest.

To reflect these continued uncertainties, the company has broadened its guidance range for FY 2020 operating income to a level of EUR 100.0m to 140.0m (from EUR 120.0m to 140.0m previously).

Based on the successful execution of a number of transactions for its global clients in 2020 the company already has sufficient visibility in the operating income development in H1 2020 and is confident to deliver on the broadened guidance range despite the remaining macro-economic uncertainties.

PATRIZIA at the same time reaffirms its proposed shareholder dividend payment of EUR 0.29 per share for FY 2019, an increase of 7.4% to last year's level, at the virtual AGM scheduled for 1 July 2020. The company will also continue its share buy-back programme that started end of March 2020.


Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag

13-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1044213

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1044213  13-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044213&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PATRIZIA AG
12:55pPATRIZIA AG : PATRIZIA reports solid 3M 2020 financial results and broadens its ..
EQ
12:55pPATRIZIA AG : PATRIZIA reports solid 3M 2020 financial results and broadens its ..
EQ
04/22PATRIZIA : appoints Thomas Wels as Co-CEO
EQ
03/25PATRIZIA : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
03/24PATRIZIA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/20PATRIZIA : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
03/19PATRIZIA : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/19PATRIZIA : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
03/19PATRIZIA : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03/18PATRIZIA AG : Strong FY 2019 results led to another increase in dividend per sha..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 355 M
EBIT 2020 120 M
Net income 2020 77,1 M
Finance 2020 374 M
Yield 2020 1,62%
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
EV / Sales2021 4,06x
Capitalization 1 844 M
Chart PATRIZIA AG
Duration : Period :
Patrizia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,06  €
Last Close Price 20,25  €
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Egger Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Wels Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodor Seitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schmitt Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bohn Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIZIA AG1.96%2 004
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.56%37 124
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.39%35 903
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.48%28 290
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.80%27 953
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.84%27 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group