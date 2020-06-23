PATRIZIA AG: Termination of the share buy-back programme

PATRIZIA AG announced a share buy-back programme in an ad hoc announcement dated March 18, 2020 and an additional announcement dated March 18, 2020, which has been running since March 19, 2020.
Since capital markets have stabilised significantly in recent weeks and the Covid-19 pandemic has only had a very limited impact on PATRIZIA's stable business model, the PATRIZIA AG Management Board has decided, with the approval of the company's Supervisory Board, to terminate the current share buy-back programme on June 22, 2020.
As part of the share buy-back programme PATRIZIA AG has bought back a total of 1,376,700 shares at an average price of EUR 20.28 per share and in a total volume of EUR 27.9 million.
After the end of the share buy-back programme PATRIZIA holds a total of 2,668,545 or 2.89% of its own shares. The number of outstanding shares is correspondingly 89,682,931, the number of shares issued continues to be 92,351,476.
Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
