PATRIZIA AG

(PAT)
06/23 02:16:01 am
23.15 EUR   0.00%
02:20aPATRIZIA AG : Termination of the share buy-back programme
EQ
06/19PATRIZIA : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
05/18PATRIZIA : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
PATRIZIA AG: Termination of the share buy-back programme

06/23/2020 | 02:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PATRIZIA AG: Termination of the share buy-back programme

23-Jun-2020 / 08:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA AG announced a share buy-back programme in an ad hoc announcement dated March 18, 2020 and an additional announcement dated March 18, 2020, which has been running since March 19, 2020.

Since capital markets have stabilised significantly in recent weeks and the Covid-19 pandemic has only had a very limited impact on PATRIZIA's stable business model, the PATRIZIA AG Management Board has decided, with the approval of the company's Supervisory Board, to terminate the current share buy-back programme on June 22, 2020.

As part of the share buy-back programme PATRIZIA AG has bought back a total of 1,376,700 shares at an average price of EUR 20.28 per share and in a total volume of EUR 27.9 million.

After the end of the share buy-back programme PATRIZIA holds a total of 2,668,545 or 2.89% of its own shares. The number of outstanding shares is correspondingly 89,682,931, the number of shares issued continues to be 92,351,476.

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag

23-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1076137

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1076137  23-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1076137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
