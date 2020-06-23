DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

PATRIZIA AG: Termination of the share buy-back programme



23-Jun-2020 / 08:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PATRIZIA AG announced a share buy-back programme in an ad hoc announcement dated March 18, 2020 and an additional announcement dated March 18, 2020, which has been running since March 19, 2020.

Since capital markets have stabilised significantly in recent weeks and the Covid-19 pandemic has only had a very limited impact on PATRIZIA's stable business model, the PATRIZIA AG Management Board has decided, with the approval of the company's Supervisory Board, to terminate the current share buy-back programme on June 22, 2020.

As part of the share buy-back programme PATRIZIA AG has bought back a total of 1,376,700 shares at an average price of EUR 20.28 per share and in a total volume of EUR 27.9 million.

After the end of the share buy-back programme PATRIZIA holds a total of 2,668,545 or 2.89% of its own shares. The number of outstanding shares is correspondingly 89,682,931, the number of shares issued continues to be 92,351,476.

