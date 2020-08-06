Log in
PATRIZIA AG    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA AG

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/06 03:59:51 pm
23.925 EUR   +2.68%
PATRIZIA : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

08/06/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

In a research note published by Karsten Oblinger, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on PATRIZIA AG
05:37pPATRIZIA : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:55aPATRIZIA : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04:34aPATRIZIA : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
08/05PATRIZIA AG : PATRIZIA reports strong H1 2020 results and confirms its FY 2020 g..
EQ
08/05PATRIZIA : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07/22PATRIZIA : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/22PATRIZIA : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
07/21PATRIZIA AG : Strong second quarter 2020 - PATRIZIA confirms guidance for FY 202..
EQ
07/02PATRIZIA AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/26PATRIZIA AG : PATRIZIA publishes in advance the speeches of the Management Board..
EQ
Financials
Sales 2020 346 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2020 63,6 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net cash 2020 195 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 2 153 M 2 550 M 2 556 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,65x
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 814
Free-Float 46,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,36 €
Last Close Price 23,80 €
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Egger Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Wels Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodor Seitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schmitt Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bohn Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIZIA AG17.32%2 513
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.45%36 025
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.89%33 008
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.95%30 271
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.70%29 250
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.27%27 900
