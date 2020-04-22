Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Patrizia AG    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA AG

(PAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/22 02:09:30 am
19.52 EUR   -0.41%
01:35aPATRIZIA : appoints Thomas Wels as Co-CEO
EQ
03/25PATRIZIA : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
03/24PATRIZIA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PATRIZIA : appoints Thomas Wels as Co-CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PATRIZIA appoints Thomas Wels as Co-CEO

22.04.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Creates futureproof management structure to lead the industry transformation
PATRIZIA appoints Thomas Wels as Co-CEO

- Thomas Wels will be responsible for the development of PATRIZIA's growing and diversified platform business and support the expansion into new business areas and international markets

- CEO Wolfgang Egger to focus on broadening PATRIZIA's global client base, develop its innovation and growth strategy and accelerate new technologies to lead the industry transformation

- New management structure will drive more investment opportunities and create further long-term value for PATRIZIA's international investor base

- COO Klaus Schmitt decided to leave the company after transition period at the end of 2020


Augsburg, 22 April 2020. The Supervisory Board of PATRIZIA AG, the global partner for pan-European real estate investment, announced the appointment of Thomas Wels as new Co-CEO of PATRIZIA. Previously he served as Vice Chairman and Senior Advisor for UBS Asset Management. The former Head of Global Real Estate of UBS Asset Management will be responsible for the further development of PATRIZIA's growing and diversified platform business and support the expansion into new business areas and international markets. Wels will assume responsibility as Co-CEO effective 1 May 2020.

"With his broad leadership experience, international network and proven entrepreneurial skills, Thomas is ideally qualified to lead the further development of our business operations and help us become more agile and strengthen our local expertise. In addition, Thomas will develop strategies to accelerate the industry consolidation including our move into new real asset classes and business areas and to further strengthen our client centric approach globally," said Wolfgang Egger, CEO of PATRIZIA. "This in turn will allow me to further deepen the dialogue with our investors in key markets across Europe, America and Asia, and to focus on strategy development for innovation and cutting-edge technologies with the clear goal to lead the transformation of our industry."

Thomas Wels is an internationally experienced executive who worked for 15 years at UBS Asset Management where he held various positions including Head of Global Real Estate and Chief Operating Officer until 2019 and helped to build UBS global Real Estate & Private Markets arm to more than USD 100bn assets under management. "I am very excited to join PATRIZIA and look forward to working with the whole management team to further develop the organisation to support PATRIZIA's ambition to become the leading global partner for real assets," said Thomas Wels. "I look forward to help strengthen PATRIZIA as an independent real estate investment manager with a proven track record of 36 years and a unique entrepreneurial spirit that will shape the fundamental transformation of our industry and offer even more attractive investment opportunities for a broader and more international client base."

Management Board member and COO Klaus Schmitt has decided to leave the company to explore new career opportunities. He will support the transition phase and stay on in an important consulting role until the end of his term in December 2020. "On behalf of the entire Management Board I sincerely would like to thank Klaus for the many years of trusted cooperation. He played a key role in the development and design of a strong pan-European organisation and in successfully managing PATRIZIA's operations over 17 years. I am very grateful that he will continue to support us in a consulting role," added Wolfgang Egger.

Klaus Schmitt said: "It was great to be part of such a strong team and to build a strong pan-European organisation that is managing more than EUR 44bn assets under management with a global presence on four continents. Now I really look forward to exploring new horizons and would like to thank all PATRIZIAns for their strong support and commitment during our tremendous growth journey."

About Thomas Wels
Thomas Wels (61) worked inter alia as a consultant and partner for McKinsey before he joined UBS Asset Management in 2005. Thomas became a member of the UBS Executive Committee in 2007 and Head of Global Real Estate, UBS Asset Management in 2012 when he also took over the position of Chief Operating Officer for UBS Asset Management. In 2019 he was appointed Vice Chairman and Senior Advisor to UBS Asset Management division. UBS Asset Management is one of the largest real estate investment managers in the world. Thomas' proven expertise ranges across all real estate and infrastructure segments and the management of a broad range of funds, investment trusts and other alternative investment vehicles. He has a long-standing experience in strategic planning, business and organisational development as well as governance in asset management based on his executive positions in various real estate investment companies. Thomas holds a PhD in Economics from the University of St Gallen.

PATRIZIA AG:
PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for 36 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets. As a global partner for pan-European real estate investment, PATRIZIA operates as a trusted and independent business partner of large institutional, (semi-)professional and private investors in all major European countries. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 44 billion of real estate and infrastructure assets, primarily as an investment manager for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings and cooperative banks. PATRIZIA is committed to responsible investments and positive social impact. The PATRIZIA Children Foundation has helped over 200,000 children in need worldwide for over 20 years, giving them access to education and greater opportunities to lead better lives. For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag.

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


22.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1026719

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1026719  22.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1026719&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PATRIZIA AG
01:35aPATRIZIA : appoints Thomas Wels as Co-CEO
EQ
03/25PATRIZIA : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
03/24PATRIZIA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/20PATRIZIA : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
03/19PATRIZIA : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/19PATRIZIA : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
03/19PATRIZIA : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03/18PATRIZIA AG : PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total pu..
EQ
03/18PATRIZIA AG : Strong FY 2019 results led to another increase in dividend per sha..
EQ
03/16PATRIZIA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 355 M
EBIT 2020 120 M
Net income 2020 77,1 M
Finance 2020 374 M
Yield 2020 1,67%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,97x
EV / Sales2021 3,89x
Capitalization 1 785 M
Chart PATRIZIA AG
Duration : Period :
Patrizia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,06  €
Last Close Price 19,60  €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Egger Chief Executive Officer
Theodor Seitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schmitt Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bohn Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Käsbauer Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIZIA AG-1.31%1 940
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.22%40 715
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.77%36 965
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.18%29 534
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.78%29 407
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.62%27 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group