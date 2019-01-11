DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PATRIZIA Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
11.01.2019 / 11:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PATRIZIA Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 16, 2019
German: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/
English: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019
German: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/
English: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/
