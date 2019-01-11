Log in
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG (PAT)
PATRIZIA Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/11/2019 | 05:20am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PATRIZIA Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.01.2019 / 11:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 16, 2019 German: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/ English: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019 German: https://www.patrizia.ag/de/aktionaere/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/ English: https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/


11.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA Immobilien AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

765359  11.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.