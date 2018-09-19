Patrizia Immobilien : Group now operates under one strong, common brand

ONE company - ONE team - ONE brand

Augsburg, 19 September 2018. Less than a year after the takeover of TRIUVA and Rockspring was announced, the integration and construction of the new PATRIZIA is now nearing completion. As of today, all of the group's units will operate under the shared brand, PATRIZIA. The names of all subsidiaries have been changed accordingly, while all offices and the online presence of each unit have been transformed to the common brand. 'By adopting a unified brand, we are showing that we are a strong team with a clear vision: We want to be the leading global partner for real-estate investments in Europe,' says Wolfgang Egger, CEO of PATRIZIA.

Uniting of the brands was preceded in recent months by numerous other measures to merge the four predecessor companies - PATRIZIA, TRIUVA and Rockspring as well as the former Sparinvest Property Investors, which was acquired towards the end of 2017 - into one new PATRIZIA.

Key milestones were the development and introduction of a new operating model. It combines a strong local presence in the individual markets underpinned by new pan-European functions with corresponding resources such as fund management. Another important step was the appointment of a joint pan-European management team consisting of experienced managers from all four predecessor companies. Most of the PATRIZIA teams based in international locations are already working in a joint office; the last moves will be completed by the end of the year. The development of a common IT platform is also on schedule.

'We pressed ahead swiftly with the structural and personnel integration. We are now on the home stretch and have grown into a strong team,' says Wolfgang Egger. 'Throughout the process, we never lost sight of our clients' requirements, as is reflected in our continued good business performance.'

The new PATRIZIA offers both institutional and private investors the expertise, network, power and stability of a leading real-estate investment manager. PATRIZIA holds more than 40 billion euros of assets under management, has a team of more than 900 real estate and investment professionals, and a strong local presence with 26 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA clients can invest in European real estate across a wide range of asset classes, regional markets, product categories and risk classes.

