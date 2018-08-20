Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Patrizia Immobilien AG    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG (PAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Patrizia Immobilien : adds London asset to its pan-European retail portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 10:01am CEST
  • Prime two-unit property in Hammersmith acquired for EUR 24.6m
  • Fully occupied, offering a stable and long-term income stream

Augsburg/London, 20 August 2018. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG announces that it has acquired a flagship retail property at 49-63 King Street in Hammersmith, London from Alanis Capital for EUR 24.6 million for one of its pan-European retail-focused funds. This latest acquisition, the fund's first in the UK, follows the fund's strategy of investing in selected retail sectors.

Andrew Brooksbank, Investment Director at PATRIZIA UK, commented: 'This asset offers our clients a stable, long-term income stream and complements the existing portfolio, being in a prime location and offering strong potential for both capital and rental growth.'

The property comprises 5,800 sq m of lettable space, split between two fully occupied units over basement, ground and two upper floors. The two tenants, TK Maxx and Poundland, have a remaining average lease term of 13.6 years. King Street is the prime shopping zone within the Borough of Hammersmith, situated in West London and just 10 minutes from Heathrow Airport.

Fawcett Mead acted on behalf of PATRIZIA and KLM Retail and Cushman & Wakefield on behalf of the vendor.

PATRIZIA Immobilien AG:
PATRIZIA Immobilien AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 30 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and sale of residential and commercial real estate through its own licensed investment platforms. As a global partner for pan-European real estate investment, PATRIZIA operates as a respected business partner of large institutional investors and retail investors in all major European countries. PATRIZIA manages almost EUR 40 billion of real estate assets, primarily as an investment manager for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings and cooperative banks and as co-investor. For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag.

Contact:
Andreas Menke
Group Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 821 5 09 10-6 55
press(at)patrizia.ag

Disclaimer

Patrizia Immobilien AG published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 08:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
10:01aPATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : adds London asset to its pan-European retail portfolio
PU
08/06PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : PATRIZIA with strong first-half results and increase in..
EQ
07/30PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : Increase in guidance 2018 – Operating income H1 2018..
PU
07/30PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Increase in guidance 2018 - Operating income H1 2018 of..
EQ
07/24PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
07/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
07/04PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : acquires EUR 34m high-quality residential portfolio in...
PU
07/03PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : acquires office campus in Düsseldorf
PU
06/25PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : acquires turnkey project in high-growth city of Aarhus
PU
06/21PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/23PATRIZIA Immobilien (PTZIF) Presents at Berenberg Conference USA - Slideshow 
05/17PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 320 M
EBIT 2018 98,4 M
Net income 2018 71,9 M
Finance 2018 158 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 23,35
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
EV / Sales 2018 4,57x
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
Capitalization 1 620 M
Chart PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Patrizia Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,2 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Egger Chief Executive Officer
Theodor Seitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schmitt Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bohn Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Cieleback Group Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG-9.28%1 853
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-1.83%45 091
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.50%43 596
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.30%32 388
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.40%30 693
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.43%26 077
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.