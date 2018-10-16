Patrizia Immobilien : increases its EUR 1.8 billion logistics portfolio

11,225 sq m, state-of-the-art logistics facility

Fully let on a long-term lease to Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

Located in an established logistics hub offering strong transport connectivity

Augsburg, 16 October 2018. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG announces that it has acquired a new, state-of-the-art logistics asset in Oud Gastel, Roosendaal, the Netherlands for circa EUR 10.5 million from MG Real Estate on behalf of its open-ended 'PATRIZIA Logistik-Invest Europa II fund. PATRIZIA has in total invested approx. EUR 1.8 billion in major logistics assets in Europe and expects to further increase its activities for its global investor base in this asset class.

Emile Poort, Head of Transactions Benelux, commented: 'This acquisition demonstrates the fund's continued interest in the Dutch logistics market, where investment yields remain attractive. This market is characterised by a limited supply of high quality, modern warehouse space and high demand from logistics providers due to the growth of e-commerce. This asset is in an established logistics hub offering access to Europe's largest ports and offers long term sustainable income for our investors.'

The asset, which comprises a total floor area of 11,225 sq m and is state-of-the-art LED certified including cold ambient storage, is fully let on a long-term lease to Yusen Logistics Co., which uses the facility as a distribution centre for its freight and truck transportation business, as well as for its marine shipping brokerage business.

Located on Borghwerf II business park, where other occupiers include CEVA and DHL, the asset is in Noord-Brabant province adjacent to the A-17 motorway, an established logistics corridor for the south west of the Netherlands and Belgium, including the route running from the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp eastward.

