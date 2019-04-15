Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Patrizia Immobilien AG    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG

(PAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Patrizia Immobilien : makes EUR 59m acquisition of German logistics portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 01:18am EDT
  • Portfolio of six fully let logistics assets
  • 43,500 sq m of cross-dock logistics accommodation enabling quicker deliveries
  • In strong sought-after locations for logistics operators

Augsburg, 15 April 2019. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG, the global partner for pan-European real estate investment, has acquired a portfolio of six logistics properties in Germany from Cromwell Property Group for EUR 59 million on behalf of its PATRIZIA Logistik-Invest Europa II fund (the 'Fund').

The portfolio comprises 43,500 sq m of total lettable space of 'cross-dock' logistics facilities - a type of logistics asset that is set up to reduce the time it takes for goods to be received, processed and then shipped to consumers, minimising the need for storage - and are fully let with an attractive average remaining lease term of more than ten years. Four out of the six units are occupied by German logistics firm, trans-o-flex Express GmbH. The units are situated in areas of high demand for logistics space including Hürth, Kassel, Koblenz, Neumünster, Leipheim and Neuseddin.

Nicolai Soltau, Fund Manager at PATRIZIA, commented: 'Cross-dock facilities are experiencing historically low vacancy due to the rise of ecommerce and the growing consumer demand for overnight or same-day delivery. We expect this trend to continue and the demand for high-quality, well-located logistics space, such as this portfolio, to remain acute. This acquisition provides our clients with access to a diversified portfolio that is generating long-term income with future potential of rental growth.'

PATRIZIA's Logistik-Invest Europa II targets a diversified, long-term pan-European logistics portfolio with a focus on metropolitan regions. PATRIZIA is an experienced manager of logistics assets across Europe, where it currently manages a pan-European portfolio of almost EUR 2 billion.

PATRIZIA was advised by GSK Stockmann (legal) and Drees & Sommer (technical).

PATRIZIA Immobilien AG:
PATRIZIA Immobilien AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and sale of residential and commercial real estate through its own licensed investment platforms. As a global partner for pan-European real estate investment, PATRIZIA operates as a respected business partner of large institutional investors and retail investors in all major European countries. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 40 billion of real estate assets, primarily as an investment manager for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings and cooperative banks and as co-investor. For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag.

Contact:
Andreas Menke
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 821 5 09 10-6 55
press(at)patrizia.ag

Disclaimer

Patrizia Immobilien AG published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 05:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
01:18aPATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : makes EUR 59m acquisition of German logistics portfolio
PU
04/12PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : wins EUR 180 million fund management mandate in Italy
PU
04/08PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : acquires EUR 100m portfolio of 27 German retail properties
PU
03/21PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : posts 72.0% profit increase driven by expansion and organi..
PU
03/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : Increase in dividend per share by 8% y-o-y and announcemen..
PU
03/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Increase in dividend per share by 8% y-o-y and announce..
EQ
03/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : PATRIZIA posts 72.0% profit increase driven by expansio..
EQ
02/18PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary results: Strong growth in 2018 driven by en..
EQ
01/16PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : with a strong public funds business
PU
01/11PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterl..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 333 M
EBIT 2019 133 M
Net income 2019 95,1 M
Finance 2019 266 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,98
P/E ratio 2020 16,57
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 1 727 M
Chart PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Patrizia Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,5 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Egger Chief Executive Officer
Theodor Seitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schmitt Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bohn Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Cieleback Group Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG12.31%1 939
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.41%50 545
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP9.30%42 951
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.94%41 567
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD36.94%35 994
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD19.18%32 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About