Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Patrizia Immobilien AG    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG (PAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Patrizia Immobilien : sells the Pantheon portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 05:47am CEST

Augsburg/Frankfurt, 29 August 2018. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG has sold the Pantheon portfolio to the Swedish real estate company Hemsö Fastighets AB. It is part of the former Leo II portfolio and includes four civic buildings in Hessen with a total area of approximately 22,000 square metres. They are primarily used by state institutions such as the police and are leased long-term to the state of Hessen. The sales price was in the double-digit million euros range.

PATRIZIA Immobilien AG:
PATRIZIA Immobilien AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 30 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and sale of residential and commercial real estate through its own licensed investment platforms. As a global partner for pan-European real estate investment, PATRIZIA operates as a respected business partner of large institutional investors and retail investors in all major European countries. PATRIZIA manages almost EUR 40 billion of real estate assets, primarily as an investment manager for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings and cooperative banks and as co-investor. For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag.

Contact:
Andreas Menke
Group Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (0) 821 5 09 10-6 55
press(at)patrizia.ag

Disclaimer

Patrizia Immobilien AG published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 03:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
05:47aPATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : sells the Pantheon portfolio
PU
08/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : adds London asset to its pan-European retail portfolio
PU
08/06PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : PATRIZIA with strong first-half results and increase in..
EQ
07/30PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : Increase in guidance 2018 – Operating income H1 2018..
PU
07/30PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Increase in guidance 2018 - Operating income H1 2018 of..
EQ
07/24PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
07/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
07/04PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : acquires EUR 34m high-quality residential portfolio in...
PU
07/03PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : acquires office campus in Düsseldorf
PU
06/25PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : acquires turnkey project in high-growth city of Aarhus
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/23PATRIZIA Immobilien (PTZIF) Presents at Berenberg Conference USA - Slideshow 
05/17PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 320 M
EBIT 2018 98,4 M
Net income 2018 71,9 M
Finance 2018 158 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 23,77
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
EV / Sales 2018 4,64x
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
Capitalization 1 640 M
Chart PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Patrizia Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,2 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Egger Chief Executive Officer
Theodor Seitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schmitt Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bohn Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Cieleback Group Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG-7.06%1 914
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.78%47 808
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.35%43 993
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.40%34 125
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.10%33 246
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.47%25 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.