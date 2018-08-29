Patrizia Immobilien : sells the Pantheon portfolio

Augsburg/Frankfurt, 29 August 2018. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG has sold the Pantheon portfolio to the Swedish real estate company Hemsö Fastighets AB. It is part of the former Leo II portfolio and includes four civic buildings in Hessen with a total area of approximately 22,000 square metres. They are primarily used by state institutions such as the police and are leased long-term to the state of Hessen. The sales price was in the double-digit million euros range.

