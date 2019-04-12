Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Patrizia Immobilien AG    PAT   DE000PAT1AG3

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG

(PAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Patrizia Immobilien : wins EUR 180 million fund management mandate in Italy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:18am EDT
  • PATRIZIA will manage the fund behalf of Fondazione Cariverona
  • The Italian real estate fund - Verona Property - has EUR 180m AUM

Augsburg/Milan, 12 April 2019. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG, the global partner for pan-European real estate investment, has secured a fund management mandate in Italy from Fondazione Cariverona - one of the most important Italian bank foundations and founder of UNICREDIT Bank. Verona Property is an Italian real estate fund with assets under management (AUM) of EUR 180 million. It will be managed on behalf of the institutional investor, Fondazione Cariverona, with the aim of unlocking value from the current assets and ultimately recycling capital to deliver a more diversified real estate portfolio.

The fund portfolio includes four assets totalling about 40,000 sq m in the historical centre of Verona, as well as a prominent development project that is underway in the periphery of the city, Ex Magazzini Generali, which is located in front of the main exhibition centre. When completed, the development will include 44,000 sq m of new offices and retail space with high-profile tenants such as GlaxoSmithKline, Unicredit and Eataly already secured.

The main assets in the centre of Verona include Via Giuseppe Garibaldi 1 and 2, which together total 30,000 sq m. A value creation asset management plan is in place which aims to convert the current use from office space into a complex with hotels, serviced apartments and the first congress centre in Verona.

Dario Strano and Pierluigi Scialanga, who joined PATRIZIA Italy in September 2018, are managing this mandate. Dario Strano commented: 'This fund management mandate demonstrates PATRIZIA's ability to attract institutional investors in new territories thanks to the combination of our outstanding global reputation and on the ground expertise. Italy is very much a growth platform for PATRIZIA and we look forward to leveraging our local knowledge and experience across the real estate spectrum on behalf of Italian and pan-European real estate investors looking to invest here.'

PATRIZIA manages around EUR 700 million of real estate assets in Italy.

PATRIZIA Immobilien AG:
PATRIZIA Immobilien AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and sale of residential and commercial real estate through its own licensed investment platforms. As a global partner for pan-European real estate investment, PATRIZIA operates as a respected business partner of large institutional investors and retail investors in all major European countries. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 40 billion of real estate assets, primarily as an investment manager for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings and cooperative banks and as co-investor. For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag.

Contact:
Andreas Menke
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 821 5 09 10-6 55
press(at)patrizia.ag

Disclaimer

Patrizia Immobilien AG published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
03:18aPATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : wins EUR 180 million fund management mandate in Italy
PU
04/08PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : acquires EUR 100m portfolio of 27 German retail properties
PU
03/21PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : posts 72.0% profit increase driven by expansion and organi..
PU
03/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : Increase in dividend per share by 8% y-o-y and announcemen..
PU
03/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : PATRIZIA posts 72.0% profit increase driven by expansio..
EQ
03/20PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Increase in dividend per share by 8% y-o-y and announce..
EQ
02/18PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary results: Strong growth in 2018 driven by en..
EQ
01/16PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN : with a strong public funds business
PU
01/11PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterl..
EQ
01/11PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 333 M
EBIT 2019 133 M
Net income 2019 95,1 M
Finance 2019 266 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 17,87
P/E ratio 2020 16,46
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
EV / Sales 2020 4,35x
Capitalization 1 716 M
Chart PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
Patrizia Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,5 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Egger Chief Executive Officer
Theodor Seitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schmitt Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bohn Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Cieleback Group Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG11.59%1 937
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED23.13%51 570
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.25%43 937
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.01%42 607
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD35.28%36 626
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD19.53%33 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About