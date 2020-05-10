Patrys : New Appointment to Scientific Advisory Board

ASX & Media Release
New Appointment to Scientific Advisory Board
Melbourne, Australia; 11 May 2020: Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB, "Patrys" or the "Company"), a therapeutic antibody development company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed an experienced US-based biotechnology executive, Dr Peter Ordentlich, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
Dr Peter Ordentlich completed a PhD in Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania and a Post-Doc at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies before joining X-Ceptor Therapeutics, a discovery stage biotechnology company focused on the identification of novel therapeutics for cardiovascular and oncology indications. Dr Ordentlich spent five years as a research scientist leading multiple lead discovery and optimization projects at X-Ceptor Therapeutics, which was acquired by Exelixis in 2004. In 2005 Dr Ordentlich co-founded Syndax Pharmaceuticals, a NASDAQ-listed, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies with three clinical stage assets, where he is currently the Chief Scientific Officer.
"Peter has built a strong portfolio of skills in translational medicine and clinical development over the course of his career," said Patrys CEO and Managing Director, Dr James Campbell. "As Patrys moves towards an anticipated phase 1 study of PAT-DX1 in the second half of next year we are very fortunate to access the expertise of our world class SAB, which has progressed tens of molecules, both biologics and small molecules, into the clinic. On behalf of Patrys I would like to warmly welcome Peter to our team - he, together with Dr Allen Ebens and Dr Pamela M. Klein, will offer invaluable expertise and advice as we progress through this pivotal stage for the Company".
-Ends-
This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Patrys Limited.
About Patrys Limited
Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys (ASX:PAB) is focused on the development of its Deoxymab platform of cell-penetrating antibodies as therapies for a range of different cancers. More information can be found at
www.patrys.com.
About Patrys' Deoxymab 3E10 platform - lead candidates PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX1-NP:
Deoxymab 3E10 is a DNA damage-repair (DDR) antibody that was first identified in lupus as an autoantibody that bound to normal cells. Of particular interest is that whilst most antibodies bind to cell surface markers, Deoxymab 3E10 penetrates into the cell nuclei and binds directly to DNA where it inhibits DNA repair processes and kills cells that have mutations or deficiencies in DNA repair mechanisms as found in various cancer cells. Deoxymab 3E10 has single agent therapeutic potential and has been shown to significantly enhance the efficacy of both chemo- and radiotherapies. Further, Deoxymab 3E10 can be conjugated to nanoparticles to target delivery of chemotherapeutics and imaging agents to tumors.
Patrys has developed a humanised form of Deoxymab 3E10, PAT-DX1 with improved activity over the original version of 3E10, and is progressing this, and a nanoparticle-conjugated form (PAT-DX1-NP) towards the clinic. In a range of pre-clinical cancer models PAT-DX1 has shown significant ability to kill cancer cells in cell models, human tumor explants, xenograft and orthotopic models. Treatment with PAT-DX1 has been shown to significantly improve survival in orthotopic models of both triple negative breast cancer brain metastases and glioblastoma. PAT-DX1 has also been shown to enhance the therapeutic effect of low dose radiation and work synergistically with the approved PARP inhibitor, olaparib. Patrys believes that PAT-DX1 may have application across a wide range of malignancies such as gliomas, melanomas, prostate, breast, pancreatic and ovarian cancers. Patrys' rights to Deoxymab 3E10 are part of a worldwide license to develop and commercialise as anti- cancer and diagnostic agents a portfolio of novel anti-DNA antibodies and antibody fragments, variants and conjugates discovered at Yale University.
