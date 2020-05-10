Patrys : New Appointment to Scientific Advisory Board

ASX & Media Release

New Appointment to Scientific Advisory Board

Melbourne, Australia; 11 May 2020: Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB, "Patrys" or the "Company"), a therapeutic antibody development company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed an experienced US-based biotechnology executive, Dr Peter Ordentlich, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr Peter Ordentlich completed a PhD in Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania and a Post-Doc at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies before joining X-Ceptor Therapeutics, a discovery stage biotechnology company focused on the identification of novel therapeutics for cardiovascular and oncology indications. Dr Ordentlich spent five years as a research scientist leading multiple lead discovery and optimization projects at X-Ceptor Therapeutics, which was acquired by Exelixis in 2004. In 2005 Dr Ordentlich co-founded Syndax Pharmaceuticals, a NASDAQ-listed, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies with three clinical stage assets, where he is currently the Chief Scientific Officer.

"Peter has built a strong portfolio of skills in translational medicine and clinical development over the course of his career," said Patrys CEO and Managing Director, Dr James Campbell. "As Patrys moves towards an anticipated phase 1 study of PAT-DX1 in the second half of next year we are very fortunate to access the expertise of our world class SAB, which has progressed tens of molecules, both biologics and small molecules, into the clinic. On behalf of Patrys I would like to warmly welcome Peter to our team - he, together with Dr Allen Ebens and Dr Pamela M. Klein, will offer invaluable expertise and advice as we progress through this pivotal stage for the Company".

-Ends-

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Patrys Limited.

For further information, please contact:

General enquiries Media enquiries: James Campbell Haley Chartres Chief Executive Officer H^CK P: +61 3 96703273 P: +61 423 139 163 info@patrys.com haley@hck.digital Registered Office Address Level 4, 100 Albert Road South Melbourne VIC 3205

1