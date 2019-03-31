Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Patrys Limited    PAB   AU000000PAB9

PATRYS LIMITED

(PAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/29
0.024 AUD   -4.00%
11:37pPATRYS : Presentation at AACR Conference
PU
01/07PATRYS : Presenting at Biotech Showcase
PU
01/07PATRYS : Receives R&D Tax Incentive Refund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patrys : Presentation at AACR Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

ASX & Media Release

Patrys Presents at AACR Conference

Melbourne, Australia; 1 April, 2019: Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB), a therapeutic antibody development company, is pleased to announce the presentation of scientific data regarding its lead candidate, PAT-DX1,at this year's prestigious American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

A poster entitled "Deoxymab: A targeted biologic that is synthetically lethal to TNBC brain metastases" was presented at 1 pm on Sunday 31 March, 2019 by Dr. James Hansen of the Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Hansen is the inventor and primary investigator of Patrys' Deoxymab program.

The results presented in the poster restate observations previously described by Patrys, specifically that PAT-DX1 significantly improved survival in a mouse model of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) brain metastases. The poster highlighted that PAT-DX1 treatment reduced TNBC brain metastasis levels after just one week of treatment, and that mice treated with PAT-DX1 showed 93% less brain metastasis than untreated mice after 4 weeks of treatment. No toxicity associated with PAT-DX1 treatment was observed.

"The AACR annual meeting is the leading international conference for pre-clinical cancer research, attracting thousands of pharmaceutical industry and academic scientists and clinicians from around the world. Patrys is delighted that Dr. Hansen was able to present the exciting data from the PAT- DX1 program to our peers to build further interest in the DX1 program" said Dr. James Campbell, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Patrys. "Whilst significant resources are being allocated towards process development for PAT-DX1 as it advances towards the clinic, it is critical the Company works with its research partners to build a substantial suite of pre-clinical data and novel intellectual property. Patrys is delighted to support the work of Dr. Hansen and his team, and looks forward to new discoveries into the future."

About Deoxymab 3E10, PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX1-NP

Deoxymab 3E10 is a DNA damage-repair (DDR) antibody that was first identified in lupus as an autoantibody that bound to normal cells. Of particular interest is that whilst most antibodies bind to cell surface markers, Deoxymab 3E10 penetrates into the cell nuclei and binds directly to DNA where it inhibits DNA repair processes and kills cells that have mutations or deficiencies in DNA repair mechanisms as found in various cancer cells. Deoxymab 3E10 has single agent therapeutic potential and has been shown to significantly enhance the efficacy of both chemo- and radiotherapies. Further, Deoxymab 3E10 can be conjugated to nanoparticles to target delivery of chemotherapeutics and imaging agents to tumors.

1

Patrys has developed a humanized form of Deoxymab 3E10, PAT-DX1 with improved activity over the original version of 3E10, and is progressing this, and a nanoparticle-conjugated form (PAT-DX1- NP) towards the clinic. In a range of pre-clinical cancer models PAT-DX1 has shown significant ability to kill cancer cells in both cell and animal models. PAT-DX1 has also been shown to increase survival in mouse models of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), TNBC brain metastases and glioblastoma. Patrys believes that PAT-DX1 may have application across a wide range of malignancies such as gliomas, melanomas, prostate, breast, pancreatic and ovarian cancers. Patrys' rights to Deoxymab 3E10 are part of a worldwide license to develop and commercialize as anti-cancer and diagnostic agents a portfolio of novel anti-DNA antibodies and antibody fragments, variants and conjugates discovered at Yale University.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Patrys Limited:

Media and IR:

James Campbell

Kyahn Williamson

Chief Executive Officer

Buchan Consulting

P: +61 3 96703273

P: +61 3 9866 4722

info@patrys.com

kwilliamson@we-buchan.com

About Patrys Limited:

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys (ASX: PAB) is focused on the development of antibodies as therapies for a range of different cancers. Patrys has a pipeline of anti-cancer antibodies for both internal development and as partnering opportunities. More information can be found at www.patrys.com.

2

Disclaimer

Patrys Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 03:36:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATRYS LIMITED
11:37pPATRYS : Presentation at AACR Conference
PU
01/07PATRYS : Presenting at Biotech Showcase
PU
01/07PATRYS : Receives R&D Tax Incentive Refund
PU
2018PATRYS : PAT-DX1 Suppresses Breast Cancer Brain Metastases
PU
2018PATRYS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Proxy Form
PU
2018PATRYS : and Yale Awarded Grant
PU
2018PATRYS : and WEHI Awarded Grant
PU
2018PATRYS : China and Japan Both Grant Patents for Deoxymab 3E10
PU
2018PATRYS : PAT-DX1 Targets and Kills Brain Cancer Stem Cells
PU
2018PATRYS : Increases Capital Raising to $4.6 Million
PU
More news
Chart PATRYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Patrys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATRYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Campbell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Douglas Read Non-Executive Chairman
Valentina Dubljevic Vice President-Scientific & Clinical Development
Michael J. Stork Deputy Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Susan Jones Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRYS LIMITED-11.11%12
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.83%28 453
LONZA GROUP21.24%23 095
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 404
INCYTE CORPORATION35.26%18 429
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.26%11 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About