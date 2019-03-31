Patrys : Presentation at AACR Conference

ASX & Media Release

Patrys Presents at AACR Conference

Melbourne, Australia; 1 April, 2019: Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB), a therapeutic antibody development company, is pleased to announce the presentation of scientific data regarding its lead candidate, PAT-DX1,at this year's prestigious American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

A poster entitled "Deoxymab: A targeted biologic that is synthetically lethal to TNBC brain metastases" was presented at 1 pm on Sunday 31 March, 2019 by Dr. James Hansen of the Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Hansen is the inventor and primary investigator of Patrys' Deoxymab program.

The results presented in the poster restate observations previously described by Patrys, specifically that PAT-DX1 significantly improved survival in a mouse model of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) brain metastases. The poster highlighted that PAT-DX1 treatment reduced TNBC brain metastasis levels after just one week of treatment, and that mice treated with PAT-DX1 showed 93% less brain metastasis than untreated mice after 4 weeks of treatment. No toxicity associated with PAT-DX1 treatment was observed.

"The AACR annual meeting is the leading international conference for pre-clinical cancer research, attracting thousands of pharmaceutical industry and academic scientists and clinicians from around the world. Patrys is delighted that Dr. Hansen was able to present the exciting data from the PAT- DX1 program to our peers to build further interest in the DX1 program" said Dr. James Campbell, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Patrys. "Whilst significant resources are being allocated towards process development for PAT-DX1 as it advances towards the clinic, it is critical the Company works with its research partners to build a substantial suite of pre-clinical data and novel intellectual property. Patrys is delighted to support the work of Dr. Hansen and his team, and looks forward to new discoveries into the future."

About Deoxymab 3E10, PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX1-NP

Deoxymab 3E10 is a DNA damage-repair (DDR) antibody that was first identified in lupus as an autoantibody that bound to normal cells. Of particular interest is that whilst most antibodies bind to cell surface markers, Deoxymab 3E10 penetrates into the cell nuclei and binds directly to DNA where it inhibits DNA repair processes and kills cells that have mutations or deficiencies in DNA repair mechanisms as found in various cancer cells. Deoxymab 3E10 has single agent therapeutic potential and has been shown to significantly enhance the efficacy of both chemo- and radiotherapies. Further, Deoxymab 3E10 can be conjugated to nanoparticles to target delivery of chemotherapeutics and imaging agents to tumors.

