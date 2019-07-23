Patrys : Updated Investor Presentation and Attendance at Bioshares

ASX & Media Release
Updated investor presentation and attendance at Bioshares
Melbourne, Australia; 24 July 2019: Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB, "Patrys" or the "Company") is pleased to release an updated investor presentation. The presentation will be used to update to shareholders, investors and potential strategic partners on the ongoing development of the Deoxymab 3E10 platform. Patrys will also be attending the 15th Bioshares Biotech Summit held on 26 to 27 July in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Patrys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr. James Campbell said: "The Bioshares conference provides a great opportunity for Patrys to showcase the promising pre-clinicaldata from our Deoxymab 3E10 platform. Our lead candidate, PAT-DX1represents a truly novel approach to cancer treatment. With a unique mechanism of action and its ability to cross the blood brain barrier, PAT-DX1could dramatically improve patient outcomes across a range of difficult to treat cancers."
The updated investor presentation outlines Patrys' key investment highlights, development progress, pre-clinical data in initial target indications (glioblastoma and triple negative breast cancer brain metastases) and outlook. The annual Bioshares Summit attracts biotech CEOs, pharmaceutical licensing executives, fund managers, and retail investors from around the world.
About Patrys Limited
Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys (ASX:PAB) is focused on the development of antibodies as therapies for a range of different cancers. Patrys has a pipeline of anti-cancer antibodies for both internal development and as partnering opportunities. More information can be found at www.patrys.com.
About Patrys' Deoxymab 3E10 platform - lead candidates PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX1-NP:
Deoxymab 3E10 is a DNA damage-repair antibody that was first identified in lupus. Of particular interest is that whilst most antibodies bind to cell surface markers, Deoxymab 3E10 penetrates into the cell nuclei and binds directly to DNA where it inhibits DNA repair processes and kills cells that have mutations or deficiencies in DNA repair mechanisms as found in various cancer cells. Deoxymab 3E10 has demonstrated single agent activity and
has been shown to significantly enhance the efficacy of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Further, Deoxymab 3E10 can be conjugated to nanoparticles to target delivery of chemotherapeutics and imaging agents to tumours.
Patrys has developed a humanised form of Deoxymab 3E10, PAT-DX1 with improved activity over the original version of 3E10, and is progressing this, and a nanoparticle-conjugated form (PAT-DX1-NP) towards the clinic. In
range of pre-clinical cancer models PAT-DX1 has shown significant ability to kill cancer cells in cell models, human tumour explants, xenograft and orthotopic models. Treatment with PAT-DX1 has been shown to significantly improve survival in orthotopic models of both triple negative breast cancer brain metastases and glioblastoma. Significantly, PAT-DX1 has repeatedly been shown to be able to cross the blood brain barrier, a significant hurdle for therapeutics to combat brain cancers.
Patrys' rights to Deoxymab 3E10 are part of a worldwide license to develop and commercialise as anti-cancer and diagnostic agents a portfolio of novel anti-DNA antibodies and antibody fragments, variants and conjugates discovered at Yale University.
Investor Presentation
July 2019
Dr James Campbell
CEO and Managing Director
Patrys has a world first cell-penetrating antibody platform
|
Novel biologics
|
Promising pre-
|
Multiple options for
|
Favourable
|
platform
|
clinical results
|
development
|
macro themes
|
Antibody platform which
|
Supresses tumour growth
|
Multiple pre-clinical studies
|
Large pre-clinical biologics
|
inhibits key mechanism of
|
and increase survival rates
|
ongoing and planned in
|
deals relatively common
|
DNA repair in tumour cells
|
in animal studies
|
CY19 / CY20
|
Focusing on two hard-to-
|
|
Positive data for PAT-DX1
|
|
Crosses Blood Brain Barrier
|
On-track to file IND in CY20
|
treat cancers, streamlining
|
No safety issues to date
|
as a single agent, in both
|
then enter the clinic
|
development timelines
|
combination and
|
Growing interest /
|
Target addressable markets
|
|
conjugated approaches
|
|
|
potential BD opportunities
|
worth ~US$1bn p.a.1
|
|
|
|
|
Potential game changer
|
Presented at scientific
|
Derisked by multiple
|
Patrys is operating in an
|
for cancer treatment
|
and industry conferences
|
development pathways
|
attractive space
|
|
|
|
1. Addressable market includes glioblastoma (GBM) and Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) brain metastasis . GBM addressable market sourced from GlobalData, TNBC
|
addressable market sourced from report 'TNBC - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast' and assumes ~50% of TNBC patients develop brain metastases
|
2
Relative to small molecules, biologics typically transact at an earlier stage and at higher valuations
|
Proportion of total deals1
|
|
Number of pre-clinical deals1
|
Majority of biologic deals occur at
|
|
Significantly more interest in
|
the pre-clinical stage
|
|
pre-clinical biologic assets
Pre-clinical avg. deal size1,2
Pre-clinical biologic deals executed
at higher valuations
Pre-clinical Clinical
41%
61%
59%
39%
|
Small
|
Biologics
|
Small
|
Biologics
|
|
|
Small Molecule
|
Biol ics
|
molecules
|
|
molecules
|
|
Small
|
Biologics
|
molecules
|
The value of Patrys' novel therapy is underpinned by potential for
multiple applications to achieve better patient outcomes
Source: GlobalData
1. Small molecules and biologics transactions between 2017 and 2019
|
2.
|
Deal size includes upfront and potential milestone payments
|
3
