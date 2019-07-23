Log in
Patrys : Updated Investor Presentation and Attendance at Bioshares

07/23/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

ASX & Media Release

Updated investor presentation and attendance at Bioshares

Melbourne, Australia; 24 July 2019: Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB, "Patrys" or the "Company") is pleased to release an updated investor presentation. The presentation will be used to update to shareholders, investors and potential strategic partners on the ongoing development of the Deoxymab 3E10 platform. Patrys will also be attending the 15th Bioshares Biotech Summit held on 26 to 27 July in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Patrys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr. James Campbell said: "The Bioshares conference provides a great opportunity for Patrys to showcase the promising pre-clinicaldata from our Deoxymab 3E10 platform. Our lead candidate, PAT-DX1represents a truly novel approach to cancer treatment. With a unique mechanism of action and its ability to cross the blood brain barrier, PAT-DX1could dramatically improve patient outcomes across a range of difficult to treat cancers."

The updated investor presentation outlines Patrys' key investment highlights, development progress, pre-clinical data in initial target indications (glioblastoma and triple negative breast cancer brain metastases) and outlook. The annual Bioshares Summit attracts biotech CEOs, pharmaceutical licensing executives, fund managers, and retail investors from around the world.

-Ends-

To learn more please visit: www.patrys.com

For further information, please contact:

General enquiries

Media enquiries:

James Campbell

Kyahn Williamson

Chief Executive Officer

Buchan Consulting

P: +61 3 9670 3273

P: +61 3 9866 4722

info@patrys.com

kwilliamson@we-buchan.com

About Patrys Limited

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys (ASX:PAB) is focused on the development of antibodies as therapies for a range of different cancers. Patrys has a pipeline of anti-cancer antibodies for both internal development and as partnering opportunities. More information can be found at www.patrys.com.

About Patrys' Deoxymab 3E10 platform - lead candidates PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX1-NP:

Deoxymab 3E10 is a DNA damage-repair antibody that was first identified in lupus. Of particular interest is that whilst most antibodies bind to cell surface markers, Deoxymab 3E10 penetrates into the cell nuclei and binds directly to DNA where it inhibits DNA repair processes and kills cells that have mutations or deficiencies in DNA repair mechanisms as found in various cancer cells. Deoxymab 3E10 has demonstrated single agent activity and

has been shown to significantly enhance the efficacy of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Further, Deoxymab 3E10 can be conjugated to nanoparticles to target delivery of chemotherapeutics and imaging agents to tumours.

Patrys has developed a humanised form of Deoxymab 3E10, PAT-DX1 with improved activity over the original version of 3E10, and is progressing this, and a nanoparticle-conjugated form (PAT-DX1-NP) towards the clinic. In

  1. range of pre-clinical cancer models PAT-DX1 has shown significant ability to kill cancer cells in cell models, human tumour explants, xenograft and orthotopic models. Treatment with PAT-DX1 has been shown to significantly improve survival in orthotopic models of both triple negative breast cancer brain metastases and glioblastoma. Significantly, PAT-DX1 has repeatedly been shown to be able to cross the blood brain barrier, a significant hurdle for therapeutics to combat brain cancers.

Patrys' rights to Deoxymab 3E10 are part of a worldwide license to develop and commercialise as anti-cancer and diagnostic agents a portfolio of novel anti-DNA antibodies and antibody fragments, variants and conjugates discovered at Yale University.

Investor Presentation

July 2019

Dr James Campbell

CEO and Managing Director

Private & Confidential

Patrys has a world first cell-penetrating antibody platform

Novel biologics

Promising pre-

Multiple options for

Favourable

platform

clinical results

development

macro themes

Antibody platform which

Supresses tumour growth

Multiple pre-clinical studies

Large pre-clinical biologics

inhibits key mechanism of

and increase survival rates

ongoing and planned in

deals relatively common

DNA repair in tumour cells

in animal studies

CY19 / CY20

Focusing on two hard-to-

Positive data for PAT-DX1

Crosses Blood Brain Barrier

On-track to file IND in CY20

treat cancers, streamlining

No safety issues to date

as a single agent, in both

then enter the clinic

development timelines

combination and

Growing interest /

Target addressable markets

conjugated approaches

potential BD opportunities

worth ~US$1bn p.a.1

Potential game changer

Presented at scientific

Derisked by multiple

Patrys is operating in an

for cancer treatment

and industry conferences

development pathways

attractive space

1. Addressable market includes glioblastoma (GBM) and Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) brain metastasis . GBM addressable market sourced from GlobalData, TNBC

addressable market sourced from report 'TNBC - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast' and assumes ~50% of TNBC patients develop brain metastases

2

Relative to small molecules, biologics typically transact at an earlier stage and at higher valuations

Proportion of total deals1

Number of pre-clinical deals1

Majority of biologic deals occur at

Significantly more interest in

the pre-clinical stage

pre-clinical biologic assets

Pre-clinical avg. deal size1,2

Pre-clinical biologic deals executed

at higher valuations

Pre-clinical Clinical

41%

61%

59%

39%

72

32

US$428m

US$235m

Small

Biologics

Small

Biologics

Small Molecule

Biol ics

molecules

molecules

Small

Biologics

molecules

The value of Patrys' novel therapy is underpinned by potential for

multiple applications to achieve better patient outcomes

Source: GlobalData

1. Small molecules and biologics transactions between 2017 and 2019

2.

Deal size includes upfront and potential milestone payments

3

Disclaimer

Patrys Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 22:59:04 UTC
