Patrys : Updated Investor Presentation and Attendance at Bioshares

Updated investor presentation and attendance at Bioshares

Melbourne, Australia; 24 July 2019: Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB, "Patrys" or the "Company") is pleased to release an updated investor presentation. The presentation will be used to update to shareholders, investors and potential strategic partners on the ongoing development of the Deoxymab 3E10 platform. Patrys will also be attending the 15th Bioshares Biotech Summit held on 26 to 27 July in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Patrys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr. James Campbell said: "The Bioshares conference provides a great opportunity for Patrys to showcase the promising pre-clinicaldata from our Deoxymab 3E10 platform. Our lead candidate, PAT-DX1represents a truly novel approach to cancer treatment. With a unique mechanism of action and its ability to cross the blood brain barrier, PAT-DX1could dramatically improve patient outcomes across a range of difficult to treat cancers."

The updated investor presentation outlines Patrys' key investment highlights, development progress, pre-clinical data in initial target indications (glioblastoma and triple negative breast cancer brain metastases) and outlook. The annual Bioshares Summit attracts biotech CEOs, pharmaceutical licensing executives, fund managers, and retail investors from around the world.

About Patrys Limited

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys (ASX:PAB) is focused on the development of antibodies as therapies for a range of different cancers. Patrys has a pipeline of anti-cancer antibodies for both internal development and as partnering opportunities. More information can be found at www.patrys.com.

About Patrys' Deoxymab 3E10 platform - lead candidates PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX1-NP:

Deoxymab 3E10 is a DNA damage-repair antibody that was first identified in lupus. Of particular interest is that whilst most antibodies bind to cell surface markers, Deoxymab 3E10 penetrates into the cell nuclei and binds directly to DNA where it inhibits DNA repair processes and kills cells that have mutations or deficiencies in DNA repair mechanisms as found in various cancer cells. Deoxymab 3E10 has demonstrated single agent activity and