ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Pattern Energy Group Inc.

0
11/04/2019 | 01:52pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Stockholders will receive $26.75 for each share of Pattern Energy Group stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.1 billion and is expected to close by the second quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Pattern Energy Group Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/pegi. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-pattern-energy-group-inc-300950936.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
