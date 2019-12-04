Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/04/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (“Pattern Energy” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PEGI) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors in connection with the Company’s agreement to be acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The investigation focuses on determining if Pattern Energy’s Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is underpaying for the Company.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 534 M
EBIT 2019 -30,5 M
Net income 2019 -96,9 M
Debt 2019 2 529 M
Yield 2019 6,17%
P/E ratio 2019 -55,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -1 862x
EV / Sales2019 9,76x
EV / Sales2020 8,67x
Capitalization 2 689 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mike M. Garland CEO & Non-Independent Director
Michael J. Lyon President
Alan R. Batkin Chairman
Christopher M. Shugart Senior Vice President-Operations
Esben W. Pedersen Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC.47.02%2 689
NTPC LTD-7.78%15 800
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.38.52%8 947
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-30.45%6 427
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%5 966
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-23.12%5 382
