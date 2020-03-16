Pattern Energy : SEC Filing (POSASR) - Post-Effective Amendment to Automatic Shelf Registration Statement

POSASR
As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020
Registration No. 333-219970
POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1
TO
FORM S-3
REGISTRATION STATEMENT
UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC.
1088 Sansome Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 283-4000
Dyann S. Blaine
Vice President
Pattern Energy Group Inc.
1088 Sansome Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 283-4000
Scott Petepiece, Esq.
Sean Skiffington, Esq.
Shearman & Sterling LLP
599 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Telephone: (212) 848-4000
DEREGISTRATION OF UNSOLD SECURITIES
This Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 relates to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-219970), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2017 (the 'Registration Statement'), of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (the 'Company'), to deregister any and all securities, registered but unsold or otherwise unissued as of the date hereof under the Registration Statement, which registered an indeterminate number of shares of Class A common stock, shares of preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, purchase contracts, subscription receipts and units of the Company (collectively, 'securities').
On November 3, 2019, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Pacific US Inc., a Delaware corporation ('Parent'), and Pacific BidCo US Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ('Merger Sub'), providing for, among other things, the merger of Merger Sub with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the 'Merger'). The Merger became effective on March 16, 2020, upon the filing of the certificate of merger with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.
As a result of the Merger, the Company has terminated all offerings of its securities pursuant to the Registration Statement. In accordance with an undertaking made by the Company in the Registration Statement to remove from registration, by means of a post-effective amendment, any securities registered under the Registration Statement that remain unsold at the termination of the offering, the Company hereby removes from registration all of such securities of the Company registered under the Registration Statement as of the date of this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant, Pattern Energy Group Inc., certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in San Francisco, California, as of March 16, 2020.
