Pattern Energy : SEC Filing (POSASR) - Post-Effective Amendment to Automatic Shelf Registration Statement

03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

POSASR

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020

Registration No. 333-219970

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1

TO

FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 90-0893251
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1088 Sansome Street

San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 283-4000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Dyann S. Blaine

Vice President

Pattern Energy Group Inc.

1088 Sansome Street

San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 283-4000

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Copies to:

Scott Petepiece, Esq.

Sean Skiffington, Esq.

Shearman & Sterling LLP

599 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: (212) 848-4000

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: Not Applicable

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☐

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☒

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of Securities Act. ☐

DEREGISTRATION OF UNSOLD SECURITIES

This Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 relates to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-219970), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2017 (the 'Registration Statement'), of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (the 'Company'), to deregister any and all securities, registered but unsold or otherwise unissued as of the date hereof under the Registration Statement, which registered an indeterminate number of shares of Class A common stock, shares of preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, purchase contracts, subscription receipts and units of the Company (collectively, 'securities').

On November 3, 2019, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Pacific US Inc., a Delaware corporation ('Parent'), and Pacific BidCo US Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ('Merger Sub'), providing for, among other things, the merger of Merger Sub with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the 'Merger'). The Merger became effective on March 16, 2020, upon the filing of the certificate of merger with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.

As a result of the Merger, the Company has terminated all offerings of its securities pursuant to the Registration Statement. In accordance with an undertaking made by the Company in the Registration Statement to remove from registration, by means of a post-effective amendment, any securities registered under the Registration Statement that remain unsold at the termination of the offering, the Company hereby removes from registration all of such securities of the Company registered under the Registration Statement as of the date of this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant, Pattern Energy Group Inc., certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in San Francisco, California, as of March 16, 2020.

PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC.
By:

/s/ Dyann S. Blaine

Dyann S. Blaine
Vice President

No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 in reliance upon Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Disclaimer

Pattern Energy Group Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 21:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
