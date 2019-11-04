Log in
Pattern Energy Group Inc.

PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC.

(PEGI)
  Report  
News 
News

Pattern Energy : to be acquired by CPPIB in $2.63 billion deal

0
11/04/2019 | 08:55am EST

(Reuters) - Power producer Pattern Energy Group Inc said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for $2.63 billion.

Shareholders of Pattern Energy - a renewable energy company, which owns wind and solar projects in North America and Japan, - will receive $26.75 per share, a discount of about 4% to the stock's Friday close.

Pattern Energy said CPPIB had also agreed to combine it with Pattern Development, a company backed by private-equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, to create an integrated renewable energy company.

Pattern Energy Chief Executive Officer Mike Garland will lead the combined entity, the company said in a statement.

The company said in August that it had drawn interest from potential third parties, prompting it to form a special committee to review various bids.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, is valued at about $6.1 billion, including debt.

Evercore and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC were financial advisers to Pattern Energy's special committee, while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP was its legal counsel.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 531 M
EBIT 2019 -8,08 M
Net income 2019 -74,4 M
Debt 2019 2 450 M
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 -44,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -409x
EV / Sales2019 9,76x
EV / Sales2020 8,73x
Capitalization 2 731 M
