Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Pattern Energy Group Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

11/04/2019 | 11:04am EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Pattern Energy (Nasdaq: PEGI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Pattern Energy to the CPPIB.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/pattern-energy-group-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Pattern Energy's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $26.75 in cash consideration for each share of Pattern Energy. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Pattern Energy by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Pattern Energy accepts a superior bid. Pattern Energy insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Pattern Energy's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Pattern Energy.

If you own common stock in Pattern Energy and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/pattern-energy-group-inc.                        

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-pattern-energy-group-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-the-canada-pension-plan-investment-board-300950805.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


