Patterson : Announces Dental Leadership Appointment (opens in new window)

PATTERSON COMPANIES ANNOUNCES DENTAL LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

Eric Shirley Named Dental President

January 14, 2019 (ST. PAUL, Minn.) - Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) announced today that Eric Shirley will join Patterson as President of the Dental business unit effective February 4, 2019.

"After completing a thorough search, Eric was the clear choice to lead Patterson Dental into the future," said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. "His track record in the dental industry, combined with his leadership experience and ability to drive performance, made him an ideal candidate for this critical role at Patterson."

Shirley joins Patterson with more than 26 years of dental industry experience in various leadership roles. Most recently, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Midmark, where he drove revenue and operating improvements within Midmark's Dental, Medical and Animal Health divisions. Prior to Midmark, Shirley held leadership positions at Dentsply Preventive Care and Dentsply Professional as well as various roles at several other dental manufacturers. He also is a past chairman of the Dental Trade Alliance, and is involved in several philanthropic organizations, including TeamSmile, Oral Health America and the Dental Lifeline Network.

"Having been a part of the dental industry for my entire career, I have always viewed Patterson as a leader in our space, providing unparalleled expertise and constant focus on the customer," said Shirley. "I am excited to join the Patterson team to build on the legacy Patterson Dental has established and drive towards continued success for our customers."

Shirley holds a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, and a bachelor's degree in journalism from Long Beach State University.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

