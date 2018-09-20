Patterson : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

On September 18, 2018, the Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, October 26, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2018.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com

Dental Market

Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America. Learn more: www.pattersondental.com

Animal Health Market

Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K. Learn more: www.pattersonveterinary.com, www.animalhealthinternational.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005865/en/