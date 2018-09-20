Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Patterson Companies    PDCO

PATTERSON COMPANIES (PDCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Patterson : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 12:22am CEST

On September 18, 2018, the Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, October 26, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2018.

About Patterson Companies Inc.
Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com

Dental Market
Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America. Learn more: www.pattersondental.com

Animal Health Market
Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K. Learn more: www.pattersonveterinary.com, www.animalhealthinternational.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATTERSON COMPANIES
12:22aPATTERSON : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/19PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
09/18PATTERSON : Prepared To Provide Assistance For East Coast Customers In Path of H..
PU
09/14PATTERSON : Prepared to Provide Assistance for Customers in Path of Hurricane Fl..
AQ
09/08PATTERSON : MILITARY $48 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Patterson Dental
AQ
09/06PATTERSON : Reports Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results
AQ
09/05PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/05PATTERSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/31HENRY SCHEIN : Benco Dental reaches settlement in litigation
AQ
08/30PATTERSON : Henry Schein, Patterson, Benco Dental Expected to Settle Anti-Trust ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Monthly Dividend Stocks Discounts - August 2018 
08/30Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) CEO Mark Walchirk on Q1 2019 Results - Earni.. 
08/30Patterson Companies Inc. 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/30PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/30/2018) 
08/30Patterson Companies down 18% premarket on soft EPS guidance 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 611 M
EBIT 2019 217 M
Net income 2019 89,9 M
Debt 2019 775 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 23,67
P/E ratio 2020 18,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 2 367 M
Chart PATTERSON COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Patterson Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERSON COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 22,5 $
Spread / Average Target -9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steven Walchirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Dean Buck Chairman
Donald J. Zurbay Chief Financial Officer
Dave Lardy Chief Information Officer
James W. Wiltz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATTERSON COMPANIES-30.94%2 355
COLOPLAST A/S32.77%20 592
HENRY SCHEIN20.76%12 921
AMPLIFON SPA56.54%5 357
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-7.89%3 952
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.42.36%3 322
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.