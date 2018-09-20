Patterson : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

On September 18, 2018, the Board of Directors of Patterson Companies,
Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per
share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, October 26, 2018, to
shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2018.
