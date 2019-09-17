Log in
Patterson : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/17/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, October 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2019.

About Patterson Companies Inc.
Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com


© Business Wire 2019
