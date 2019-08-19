Log in
Patterson : First-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2019

08/19/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2020 first-quarter conference call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 29, 2019 through 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 6269105 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.
Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets.

Dental Market
Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America.

Animal Health Market
Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 708 M
EBIT 2020 206 M
Net income 2020 97,4 M
Debt 2020 758 M
Yield 2020 6,44%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 1 651 M
