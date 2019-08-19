Patterson : First-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2020 first-quarter conference call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 29, 2019 through 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 6269105 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets.

Dental Market

Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America.

Animal Health Market

Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K.

