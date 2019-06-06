Log in
Patterson : Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019

06/06/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter and year-end conference call on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on Thursday, June 27, 2019 through 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 8389409 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com


© Business Wire 2019
