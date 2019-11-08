Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Patterson Companies    PDCO

PATTERSON COMPANIES

(PDCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/08 04:00:11 pm
18.54 USD   +0.38%
03:45pPATTERSON : Reaches Settlement With FTC
BU
10/16PATTERSON : Comments on Initial Recommendation to the FTC
BU
10/10PATTERSON COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Patterson : Reaches Settlement With FTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:45pm EST

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) regarding an administrative complaint filed by the FTC concerning alleged conduct in 2013. The administrative complaint related to the company’s willingness at that time to negotiate with “buying groups.” The Commission did not reach a final determination regarding Patterson’s alleged conduct. Instead, as a result of the settlement, Patterson and the FTC agreed not to appeal the initial recommendation of the Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) and Patterson agreed to abide by the terms of the ALJ’s proposed remedial order, which did not impose any monetary fine on the company or require an outside monitor. While Patterson disagreed with the ALJ’s findings, and believed it had meritorious grounds to appeal the initial decision, the company determined that, for business reasons, a settlement was in its best interest.

Patterson issued the following statement:

"Following the ALJ’s initial recommendation, the FTC approached Patterson with an offer to settle this matter. We continue to categorically deny any wrongdoing and believe that the facts and mainstream legal precedent demonstrate the company’s independent and lawful decision-making in a highly competitive industry. However, after an evaluation of all options – including an appeal to the FTC’s full Commission and, potentially, an appeal to a federal Circuit Court after that – Patterson determined that a settlement is in the company’s best interest, and allows us to avoid the costs, distraction and uncertainty related to this matter.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Patterson agreed to maintain its ongoing personnel training on antitrust laws and to continue making independent decisions with regard to “buying groups”.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATTERSON COMPANIES
03:45pPATTERSON : Reaches Settlement With FTC
BU
10/16PATTERSON : Comments on Initial Recommendation to the FTC
BU
10/10PATTERSON COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/18PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
09/17PATTERSON : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/04PATTERSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/29PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/29PATTERSON : Reports Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Operating Results
BU
08/19PATTERSON : First-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, Au..
BU
08/16PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 616 M
EBIT 2020 212 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Debt 2020 704 M
Yield 2020 6,11%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 732 M
Chart PATTERSON COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Patterson Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERSON COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 18,37  $
Last Close Price 18,35  $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steven Walchirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Dean Buck Chairman
Donald J. Zurbay CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Dave Lardy Chief Information Officer
Ellen A. Rudnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATTERSON COMPANIES-6.66%1 732
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.8.17%10 066
AMPLIFON S.P.A.61.57%5 677
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-1.09%3 114
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.21.04%2 000
AS ONE CORPORATION24.22%1 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group