Patterson : Ready to Support Customers in Path of Hurricane Michael

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) is ready to aid its dental,
veterinary and animal health customers in anticipation of Hurricane
Michael. As with Hurricane Florence, Patterson is prepared to provide
products, services and support to those who may experience operational,
logistical and financial challenges in anticipation of this storm.
“Our thoughts are with our customers, employees, and communities who may
be impacted by Hurricane Michael,” said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO
of Patterson Companies. “Together with local and national disaster
relief, we are prepared to help in recovery and restoration efforts that
may result from this potentially devastating natural disaster.”
Patterson recognizes that oral and animal health needs will be a concern
in the aftermath of the storm. In an effort to start the rebuilding
process and to assist affected customers, Patterson employees have
prepared hygiene kits with items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.
Additional resources available include fulfillment of any needed
emergency or replenishment supplies, assistance managing and replacing
damaged inventory, financing options for practice renovations/rebuilds
and equipment replacement, and other immediate and long-term assistance.
Patterson encourages customers to contact their local representative,
local branch or call our specific hotline numbers:
-
Patterson Dental: 800.873.7683
-
Patterson Veterinary: 800.287.0422
-
Patterson Animal Health: 800.342.5231
The Patterson Hotline remains open throughout the year to assist
customers during their preparation and recovery from natural disasters.
Contact your local Patterson representative to obtain the guide on
office rehabilitation, which steps through personal and professional
options to rebuilding your practice.
About Patterson Companies Inc.
Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor
serving the dental and animal health markets. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com
Dental Market
Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of
consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital
solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories
throughout North America. Learn more: www.pattersondental.com
Animal Health Market
Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products,
services and technologies to both the production and companion animal
health markets in North America and the U.K. Learn more: www.pattersonveterinary.com,
www.animalhealthinternational.com
