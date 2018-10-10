Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Patterson : Ready to Support Customers in Path of Hurricane Michael

10/10/2018 | 03:58am CEST

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) is ready to aid its dental, veterinary and animal health customers in anticipation of Hurricane Michael. As with Hurricane Florence, Patterson is prepared to provide products, services and support to those who may experience operational, logistical and financial challenges in anticipation of this storm.

“Our thoughts are with our customers, employees, and communities who may be impacted by Hurricane Michael,” said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “Together with local and national disaster relief, we are prepared to help in recovery and restoration efforts that may result from this potentially devastating natural disaster.”

Patterson recognizes that oral and animal health needs will be a concern in the aftermath of the storm. In an effort to start the rebuilding process and to assist affected customers, Patterson employees have prepared hygiene kits with items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.

Additional resources available include fulfillment of any needed emergency or replenishment supplies, assistance managing and replacing damaged inventory, financing options for practice renovations/rebuilds and equipment replacement, and other immediate and long-term assistance.

Patterson encourages customers to contact their local representative, local branch or call our specific hotline numbers:

  • Patterson Dental: 800.873.7683
  • Patterson Veterinary: 800.287.0422
  • Patterson Animal Health: 800.342.5231

The Patterson Hotline remains open throughout the year to assist customers during their preparation and recovery from natural disasters. Contact your local Patterson representative to obtain the guide on office rehabilitation, which steps through personal and professional options to rebuilding your practice.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com

Dental Market

Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America. Learn more: www.pattersondental.com

Animal Health Market

Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K. Learn more: www.pattersonveterinary.com, www.animalhealthinternational.com


© Business Wire 2018
