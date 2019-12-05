Patterson : Reports Fiscal 2020 Second-Quarter Operating Results 0 12/05/2019 | 07:03am EST Send by mail :

Second-quarter reported net sales increased 1.0 percent to $1.42 billion, and internal sales increased 1.9 percent.

Adjusted operating margin increased year-over-year by 40 bps to 4.0 percent.

Dental segment internal sales increased 4.2 percent driven by strong equipment sales, improving trends in consumables and value-added services performance.

Animal Health segment internal sales increased 0.7 percent as strong Companion Animal performance offset macro challenges in the Production Animal business.

Company made significant progress toward the resolution of legal matters and recorded reserve for agreement in principle with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

Delivered second-quarter GAAP loss of $0.35 per diluted share and adjusted earnings 1 of $0.39 per diluted share.

Updates GAAP earnings guidance range to $0.42 to $0.52 per diluted share, including the impact of the legal reserve.

Raises adjusted earnings1 guidance range to $1.36 to $1.46 per diluted share. Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today reported consolidated net sales of approximately $1.42 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details) in its fiscal second quarter ended October 26, 2019, an increase of 1.0 percent compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation and changes in product selling relationships, increased 1.9 percent. Reported net loss attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $33.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. of $28.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. During the quarter Patterson recorded a reserve of $58.3 million related to the agreement in principle with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia’s (“USAO-WDVA”) investigation into the sales of prescription animal health products. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization costs, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserve expenses and accelerated debt issuance costs, totaled $36.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $36.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019, or $0.39 per diluted share. “Patterson’s continued revenue growth and improved profitability in the second quarter underscore the traction we're gaining from our ongoing actions to drive performance improvement,” said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “We continue to focus on building upon our momentum to grow our business on the top and bottom line, invest for the future and deliver enhanced value for our customers and shareholders. As a result of the progress we have made against our strategic priorities during the first two quarters of fiscal 2020, we are raising our adjusted earnings guidance for the year.” Patterson Animal Health Reported net sales in our Animal Health segment for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which comprised approximately 60 percent of the company’s total sales, were $848.2 million compared to $855.4 million in the second quarter of last year. Internal sales for the segment increased 0.7 percent from the fiscal 2019 second quarter. Patterson Dental Reported net sales in our Dental segment for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which represented approximately 40 percent of total company sales, were $564.6 million compared to $542.5 million in the second quarter of last year. Internal sales increased 4.2 percent compared to the fiscal 2019 second quarter. Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation During the first six months of fiscal 2020 Patterson Companies used $14.7 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $212.3 million, netting $197.7 million in cash, compared to a total of $365.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019. However, the previous year contained the initiation of the trade accounts receivable facility in the amount of $171.0 million. On an adjusted free cash flow1 basis, cash generated year-to-date in fiscal 2020 is $2.1 million higher than the year ago period. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Patterson Companies paid $25.0 million in cash dividends to shareholders. On a year-to-date basis, Patterson has returned $50.5 million in cash dividends to shareholders. Year-to-Date Results Consolidated reported net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2020 totaled $2.75 billion, a 0.2 percent year-over-year increase. Internal sales have increased 1.2 percent compared to the first six months of fiscal 2019. Reported net loss attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. was $3.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. of $24.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in last year's period. The year-over-year decline is attributable to the increase in legal reserves, partially offset by an investment gain. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization costs, integration and business restructuring costs, legal reserve expenses, accelerated debt issuance costs and an investment gain, totaled $62.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. of $60.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. Legal Updates Patterson recently reached an agreement in principle with the USAO-WDVA that the Company understands will resolve the government’s investigation into Animal Health International’s sales of prescription animal health products to certain persons and/or locations not licensed to receive them, and other non-compliant licensing, dispensing, distribution and related sales processes disclosed by the Company during the investigation. Patterson continues to cooperate fully with the government, in addition to conducting its own internal, company-wide investigation into licensing, dispensing, distribution and related sales practices and shared its findings with the government. Patterson’s investigation resulted in modifications of the Company’s processes that are designed to drive compliance with relevant regulations. Under the terms of the agreement in principle with the USAO-WDVA, Patterson’s subsidiary, Animal Health International, Inc., will pay a total fine and forfeiture of $52.8 million and plead guilty to a strict-liability misdemeanor offense under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act in connection with the failure to comply with federal law relating to the sales of prescription animal health products. In addition, Patterson and Animal Health International will enter into a Non-Prosecution Agreement. The agreement in principle with the USAO-WDVA is subject to negotiation of final terms, approval by all necessary parties, execution of definitive documents, and court approval. Upon reaching this agreement in principle with the USAO-WDVA, Patterson recorded a reserve of $58.3 million in its Corporate segment for the three and six months ended October 26, 2019 to account for the anticipated settlement of this matter and certain related costs and expenses. As previously announced in November 2019, Patterson reached a settlement agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) regarding an administrative complaint filed by the FTC concerning alleged conduct in 2013 related to the company’s willingness to negotiate with “buying groups.” Patterson continues to categorically deny any wrongdoing, but for business reasons, determined that a settlement is in its best interest, and allows the company to avoid further costs, distraction and uncertainty. As a result of the settlement, Patterson and the FTC agreed not to appeal the initial recommendation of the Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) and Patterson agreed to abide by the terms of the ALJ’s proposed remedial order, which did not impose any monetary fine on the company or require an outside monitor. As part of the settlement, Patterson agreed to maintain its ongoing personnel training on antitrust laws and to continue making independent decisions with regard to “buying groups.” “Patterson has made significant progress toward the resolution of legal matters facing the Company and has implemented substantial enhancements to its compliance program. As a result, Patterson is in an even stronger position to execute on our strategic goals,” said Walchirk. “Importantly, we do not expect any changes to our capital allocation strategy as a result of the agreement in principle with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.” FY2020 Guidance Patterson Companies today updated its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted1 basis: GAAP earnings are now expected to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.52 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 are now expected to be in the range of $1.36 to $1.46 per diluted share.

are now expected to be in the range of $1.36 to $1.46 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP adjusted earnings1 guidance excludes the after-tax impact of: - Deal amortization expenses of approximately $28.2 million ($0.30 per diluted share). - Integration and business restructuring expenses of approximately $7.3 million ($0.08 per diluted share). - Legal reserve expenses of approximately $72.4 million ($0.76 per diluted share). - Accelerated debt issuance costs of approximately $1.5 million ($0.02 per diluted share). - Accelerated derivative amortization expense of approximately $6.0 million ($0.06 per diluted share). - Investment gain of approximately $26.5 million ($0.28 per diluted share). Our guidance is for current operations as well as completed or previously announced acquisitions and does not include the impact of potential future acquisitions or similar transactions, if any, or impairments and material restructurings beyond those previously publicly disclosed. Our guidance assumes North American and international market conditions similar to those experienced in fiscal 2019. 1Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely operating income, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. and diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., for the impact of deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserve costs, accelerated debt issuance costs and an investment gain, along with the related tax effects of these items. The term “adjusted free cash flow” used in this release is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures less the one-time benefit from the fiscal 2019 initiation of our trade account receivables facility plus collection of deferred purchase price receivables. In addition, the term “internal sales” used in this release represents net sales adjusted to exclude foreign currency impact and changes in product selling relationships. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales changes in constant currency provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of significant fluctuations in currency rates. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company's second-quarter performance and earnings guidance, and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures. Second-Quarter Conference Call and Replay Patterson Companies’ fiscal 2020 second-quarter earnings conference call will start at 10 a.m. Eastern today. Investors can listen to a live webcast of the conference call at www.pattersoncompanies.com. The conference call will be archived on the Patterson Companies website. A replay of the fiscal 2020 second-quarter conference call can be heard for one week at 800-585-8367 and by providing the Conference ID 3799444 when prompted. About Patterson Companies, Inc. Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets. Dental Market Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America. Animal Health Market Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond Patterson's ability to control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of Patterson or the price of Patterson stock. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, operations disruptions attributable to our enterprise resource planning system implementation; our ability to attract or retain qualified sales representatives and service technicians who relate directly with our customers; the reduction, modification, cancellation or delay of purchases of innovative, high-margin equipment; material changes in our purchasing relationships with suppliers; changes in general market and economic conditions; and the other risks and important factors contained and identified in Patterson's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except to the extent required under the federal securities laws, Patterson does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements. PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 26,

2019 October 27,

2018 October 26,

2019 October 27,

2018 Net sales $ 1,418,744 $ 1,404,752 $ 2,747,395 $ 2,741,072 Gross profit 301,494 295,076 591,548 578,739 Operating expenses 319,640 253,860 593,020 533,009 Operating income (loss) (18,146 ) 41,216 (1,472 ) 45,730 Other income (expense): Other income, net 269 5,941 32,186 7,194 Interest expense (9,046 ) (9,456 ) (17,736 ) (20,677 ) Income (loss) before taxes (26,923 ) 37,701 12,978 32,247 Income tax expense 6,426 9,055 16,520 8,110 Net income (loss) (33,349 ) 28,646 (3,542 ) 24,137 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (220 ) (223 ) (455 ) (276 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ (33,129 ) $ 28,869 $ (3,087 ) $ 24,413 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.: Basic $ (0.35 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.26 Diluted $ (0.35 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.26 Weighted average shares: Basic 94,093 92,683 93,944 92,606 Diluted 94,093 93,289 93,944 93,144 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 26,

2019 April 27,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,575 $ 95,646 Receivables, net 581,288 582,094 Inventory 787,406 761,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 189,163 165,605 Total current assets 1,687,432 1,604,363 Property and equipment, net 308,008 305,790 Operating lease right-of-use assets 83,166 - Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net 1,148,832 1,167,379 Long-term receivables, net and other 208,019 191,737 Total assets $ 3,435,457 $ 3,269,269 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 766,485 $ 648,418 Other accrued liabilities 263,914 203,319 Operating lease liabilities 31,028 - Current maturities of long-term debt - 23,975 Total current liabilities 1,061,427 875,712 Long-term debt 663,513 725,341 Non-current operating lease liabilities 53,932 - Other non-current liabilities 197,961 187,709 Total liabilities 1,976,833 1,788,762 Stockholders' equity 1,458,624 1,480,507 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,435,457 $ 3,269,269 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 26,

2019 October 27,

2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3,542 ) $ 24,137 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,275 41,926 Investment gain (34,334 ) - Non-cash employee compensation 19,302 13,926 Deferred consideration in securitized receivables (212,307 ) (165,567 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquired 174,953 285,792 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,653 ) 200,214 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (22,851 ) (22,094 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 212,307 165,567 Other investing activities - 2,875 Net cash provided by investing activities 189,456 146,348 Financing activities: Dividends paid (50,504 ) (49,980 ) Payments on long-term debt (87,090 ) (180,321 ) Payments on revolving credit - (16,000 ) Other financing activities (4,067 ) 3,592 Net cash used in financing activities (141,661 ) (242,709 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 787 (1,322 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 33,929 102,531 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 95,646 62,984 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 129,575 $ 165,515 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) October 26,

2019 October 27,

2018 Total

Sales

Growth Foreign

Exchange

Impact Other (a) Internal Sales

Growth Three Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 1,128,171 $ 1,138,251 (0.9 ) % (0.8 ) % (0.3 ) % 0.2 % Equipment and software 202,605 182,120 11.2 (0.1 ) - 11.3 Value-added services and other 87,968 84,381 4.3 (0.3 ) - 4.6 Total $ 1,418,744 $ 1,404,752 1.0 % (0.6 ) % (0.3 ) % 1.9 % Dental Consumable $ 303,123 $ 303,806 (0.2 ) % (0.1 ) % - % (0.1 ) % Equipment and software 188,192 167,686 12.2 (0.1 ) - 12.3 Value-added services and other 73,288 71,024 3.2 (0.1 ) - 3.3 Total $ 564,603 $ 542,516 4.1 % (0.1 ) % - % 4.2 % Animal Health Consumable $ 825,048 $ 834,445 (1.1 ) % (1.0 ) % (0.5 ) % 0.4 % Equipment and software 14,413 14,434 (0.1 ) - - (0.1 ) Value-added services and other 8,727 6,529 33.7 (2.4 ) - 36.1 Total $ 848,188 $ 855,408 (0.8 ) % (1.0 ) % (0.5 ) % 0.7 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 5,953 $ 6,828 (12.8 ) % - % - % (12.8 ) % Total $ 5,953 $ 6,828 (12.8 ) % - % - % (12.8 ) % Six Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 2,224,188 $ 2,247,648 (1.0 ) % (0.8 ) % (0.3 ) % 0.1 % Equipment and software 341,842 329,018 3.9 (0.2 ) - 4.1 Value-added services and other 181,365 164,406 10.3 (0.3 ) - 10.6 Total $ 2,747,395 $ 2,741,072 0.2 % (0.7 ) % (0.3 ) % 1.2 % Dental Consumable $ 605,134 $ 608,045 (0.5 ) % (0.2 ) % - % (0.3 ) % Equipment and software 313,876 302,643 3.7 (0.2 ) - 3.9 Value-added services and other 146,729 137,892 6.4 (0.1 ) - 6.5 Total $ 1,065,739 $ 1,048,580 1.6 % (0.2 ) % - % 1.8 % Animal Health Consumable $ 1,619,054 $ 1,639,603 (1.3 ) % (1.0 ) % (0.5 ) % 0.2 % Equipment and software 27,966 26,375 6.0 - - 6.0 Value-added services and other 18,707 14,644 27.7 (2.1 ) - 29.8 Total $ 1,665,727 $ 1,680,622 (0.9 ) % (1.0 ) % (0.5 ) % 0.6 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 15,929 $ 11,870 34.2 % - % - % 34.2 % Total $ 15,929 $ 11,870 34.2 % - % - % 34.2 % (a) Sales of certain products previously recognized on a gross basis were recognized on a net basis during the three and six months ended October 26, 2019. PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 26,

2019 October 27,

2018 October 26,

2019 October 27,

2018 Operating income (loss) Dental $ 52,632 $ 41,594 $ 86,636 $ 77,467 Animal Health 18,174 22,031 37,798 41,063 Corporate (88,952 ) (22,409 ) (125,906 ) (72,800 ) Total $ (18,146 ) $ 41,216 $ (1,472 ) $ 45,730 PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended October 26, 2019 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration and

business

restructuring

expenses Legal reserve

expenses† Accelerated

debt issuance

costs Investment

gain Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ (18,146 ) $ 9,238 $ 3,792 $ 61,300 $ - $ - $ 56,184 Other income (expense), net (8,777 ) - - - 959 - (7,818 ) Income (loss) before taxes (26,923 ) 9,238 3,792 61,300 959 - 48,366 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,426 2,200 948 2,125 240 - 11,939 Net income (loss) (33,349 ) 7,038 2,844 59,175 719 - 36,427 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (220 ) - - - - - (220 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ (33,129 ) $ 7,038 $ 2,844 $ 59,175 $ 719 $ - $ 36,647 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ (0.35 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.62 $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.39 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales (1.3 %) 4.0 % Effective tax rate (23.9 %) 24.7 % For the three months ended October 27, 2018 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration and

business

restructuring

expenses Legal reserve

expenses Accelerated

debt issuance

costs Investment

gain Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 41,216 $ 9,715 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 50,931 Other income (expense), net (3,515 ) - - - - - (3,515 ) Income (loss) before taxes 37,701 9,715 - - - - 47,416 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,055 2,289 - - - - 11,344 Net income (loss) 28,646 7,426 - - - - 36,072 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (223 ) - - - - - (223 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 28,869 $ 7,426 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 36,295 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.31 $ 0.08 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.39 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales 2.9 % 3.6 % Effective tax rate 24.0 % 23.9 % † Includes costs and expenses incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of $58,300 related to the probable settlement of litigation with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia and $3,000 related to a settlement with a vendor to exit a purchase agreement. * May not sum due to rounding For the six months ended October 26, 2019 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration and

business

restructuring

expenses Legal reserve

expenses‡ Accelerated

debt issuance

costs Investment

gain Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ (1,472 ) $ 18,491 $ 5,747 $ 78,966 $ - $ - $ 101,732 Other income (expense), net 14,450 - - - 959 (34,334 ) (18,925 ) Income (loss) before taxes 12,978 18,491 5,747 78,966 959 (34,334 ) 82,807 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,520 4,401 1,442 6,541 240 (7,884 ) 21,260 Net income (loss) (3,542 ) 14,090 4,305 72,425 719 (26,450 ) 61,547 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (455 ) - - - - - (455 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ (3,087 ) $ 14,090 $ 4,305 $ 72,425 $ 719 $ (26,450 ) $ 62,002 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ (0.03 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.05 $ 0.76 $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.65 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales (0.1 %) 3.7 % Effective tax rate 127.3 % 25.7 % For the six months ended October 27, 2018 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration and

business

restructuring

expenses Legal reserve

expenses Accelerated

debt issuance

costs Investment

gain Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 45,730 $ 19,681 $ - $ 28,263 $ - $ - $ 93,674 Other income (expense), net (13,483 ) - - - - - (13,483 ) Income (loss) before taxes 32,247 19,681 - 28,263 - - 80,191 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,110 4,575 - 7,523 - - 20,208 Net income (loss) 24,137 15,106 - 20,740 - - 59,983 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (276 ) - - - - - (276 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 24,413 $ 15,106 $ - $ 20,740 $ - $ - $ 60,259 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.26 $ 0.16 $ - $ 0.22 $ - $ - $ 0.65 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales 1.7 % 3.4 % Effective tax rate 25.1 % 25.2 % ‡ Includes costs and expenses incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of $17,666 related to the settlement of litigation with SourceOne Dental, Inc. and costs and expenses incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of $58,300 related to the probable settlement of litigation with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia and $3,000 related to a settlement with a vendor to exit a purchase agreement. * May not sum due to rounding PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 26, 2019 October 27, 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (14,653 ) $ 200,214 Additions to property and equipment (22,851 ) (22,094 ) Free cash flow (37,504 ) 178,120 Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 212,307 165,567 Initiation of trade account receivables facility - (171,000 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 174,803 $ 172,687 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005235/en/

