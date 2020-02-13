Patterson : Third-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2020 third-quarter conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 27, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 8859746 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets.

Dental Market

Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America.

Animal Health Market

Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K.

