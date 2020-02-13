Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Patterson Companies    PDCO

PATTERSON COMPANIES

(PDCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Patterson : Third-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2020 third-quarter conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 27, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 8859746 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.
Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets.

Dental Market
Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America.

Animal Health Market
Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K.

SOURCE: Patterson Companies Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PATTERSON COMPANIES
06:01pPATTERSON : Third-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, Fe..
BU
01/30PATTERSON : Foundation Awards More Than $300,000 in Grants to Oral, Animal Healt..
BU
01/17PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
01/15PATTERSON : VETERINARY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GVL® (opens in new window)
PU
01/14PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
01/09SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Pa..
BU
01/09PATTERSON COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/03PATTERSON : to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2019PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obli..
AQ
2019PATTERSON : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 616 M
EBIT 2020 211 M
Net income 2020 51,4 M
Debt 2020 696 M
Yield 2020 4,90%
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 2 218 M
Chart PATTERSON COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Patterson Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERSON COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,95  $
Last Close Price 23,11  $
Spread / Highest target 8,18%
Spread / Average Target -9,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steven Walchirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Dean Buck Chairman
Donald J. Zurbay CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Dave Lardy Chief Information Officer
Ellen A. Rudnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATTERSON COMPANIES13.13%2 218
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.7.70%10 545
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-9.89%2 717
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.26.11%2 174
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%2 142
AS ONE CORPORATION-5.59%1 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group