PATTERSON COMPANIES (PDCO)
Patterson : to Present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/27/2018 | 11:44pm CET

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO), a value-added distributor focused on providing best-in-class products, services, technology and experiences to the dental and animal health markets, has announced that the Company will present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 8 a.m. Pacific time/11 a.m. Eastern time at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

Patterson Companies’ presentation will be available to download following the presentation by visiting www.pattersoncompanies.com, and clicking on “Investor Relations.”

About Patterson Companies Inc.
Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 586 M
EBIT 2019 209 M
Net income 2019 83,9 M
Debt 2019 738 M
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
P/E ratio 2020 15,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 1 896 M
Chart PATTERSON COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Patterson Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATTERSON COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steven Walchirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Dean Buck Chairman
Donald J. Zurbay Chief Financial Officer
Dave Lardy Chief Information Officer
James W. Wiltz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATTERSON COMPANIES-44.73%1 896
COLOPLAST A/S23.24%18 375
HENRY SCHEIN10.82%11 805
AMPLIFON SPA4.52%3 459
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-29.50%3 026
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.23.26%2 920
