Patterson : to Present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO), a value-added distributor focused on providing best-in-class products, services, technology and experiences to the dental and animal health markets, has announced that the Company will present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 8 a.m. Pacific time/11 a.m. Eastern time at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

Patterson Companies’ presentation will be available to download following the presentation by visiting www.pattersoncompanies.com, and clicking on “Investor Relations.”

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

