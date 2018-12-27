Patterson : to Present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO), a value-added distributor focused on
providing best-in-class products, services, technology and experiences
to the dental and animal health markets, has announced that the Company
will present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday,
January 8, 2019 at 8 a.m. Pacific time/11 a.m. Eastern time at the
Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.
Patterson Companies’ presentation will be available to download
following the presentation by visiting www.pattersoncompanies.com,
and clicking on “Investor Relations.”
About Patterson Companies Inc.
Patterson Companies
Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North
America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and
innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional
success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply
chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver
unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn
more: pattersoncompanies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005380/en/