Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.    PTEN

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (PTEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Patterson UTI Energy : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:01am EST

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. 

Participants can access the call by dialing (647) 253-8661 or (844) 704-2496 with the Conference ID 3519209.  The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com.  A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks. 

About Patterson-UTI
Patterson-UTI is a provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including market leading positions in contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.  For more information, visit www.patenergy.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patterson-uti-energy-announces-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300774848.html

SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
06:11aPATTERSON UTI ENERGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
06:01aPATTERSON UTI ENERGY : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Web..
PR
01/04PATTERSON UTI ENERGY : UTI Reports Drilling Activity for December 2018
PR
2018PATTERSON UTI ENERGY : UTI Reports Drilling Activity for November 2018
PR
2018PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018PATTERSON UTI ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
2018PATTERSON UTI ENERGY : UTI Reports Drilling Activity for October 2018
PR
2018New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, Schnitzer Steel Indust..
AQ
2018PATTERSON UTI ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2018PATTERSON-UTI : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.