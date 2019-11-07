Patterson UTI Energy : Prices $350 Million Offering of Senior Notes due 2029

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) (the "Company") announced that it has priced a registered underwritten public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.15% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 5.15% per year and will mature on November 15, 2029. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on Friday, November 15, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full the Company's 4.27% Series B Senior Notes due June 14, 2022, to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its term loan agreement and for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in this transaction. The final prospectus supplement and related prospectus for this offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or, upon request, from any of the joint book-running managers as follows:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC RBC Capital Markets, LLC Attention: Prospectus Department Attention: Prospectus Department 200 West Street 200 Vesey St., 8th Floor New York, NY 10282 New York, NY 10281 Telephone (866) 471-2526 Telephone: (877) 822-4089 prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbc.com



Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Attention: Debt Capital Markets Attention: WFS Customer Service 250 Vesey Street 608 2nd Avenue South New York, NY 10281 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Telephone: (800) 372-3930 Telephone: (800) 645-3751

wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes will be offered only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering of the Notes was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

Patterson-UTI is a provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including market leading positions in contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.

SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.