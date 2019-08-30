Log in
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

(PTEN)
Patterson UTI Energy : to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today announced that it will make a presentation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.  Presenting for the Company at the conference will be Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer.

The presentation will be webcast live beginning at approximately 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.  To access the webcast, go to investor.patenergy.com prior to the scheduled start time. 

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including market leading positions in contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.  For more information, visit www.patenergy.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patterson-uti-energy-to-present-at-the-barclays-ceo-energy-power-conference-300909485.html

SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.


© PRNewswire 2019
