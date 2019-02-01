Log in
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (PTEN)
Patterson UTI Energy : to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit

02/01/2019 | 06:01am EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today announced that it will make a presentation on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit.  Presenting for the Company at the conference will be Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer.

The presentation will be webcast live beginning at approximately 12:45 p.m. Mountain Time.  To access the webcast, go to investor.patenergy.com prior to the scheduled start time. 

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including market leading positions in contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.  For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patterson-uti-energy-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-24th-annual-energy-summit-300787964.html

SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.


© PRNewswire 2019
