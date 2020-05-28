Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PAVmed Inc.    PAVM

PAVMED INC.

(PAVM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAVmed : XBRL Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Document And Entity Information
Entity Registrant Name PAVmed Inc.
Entity Central Index Key 0001624326
Document Type 10-Q
Document Period End Date Mar. 31, 2020
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business Flag true
Entity Emerging Growth Company true
Entity Ex Transition Period false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 46,926,897
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q1
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020

Disclaimer

PAVmed Inc. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 21:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAVMED INC.
05:41pPAVMED : Xbrl q1 2020
PU
04:48pPAVMED : Note 2 - Financial Condition, Going Concern and Management Plans
AQ
05/21PAVMED INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15PAVMED INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01PAVMED INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
04/21PAVMED INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14PAVMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/09PAVMED INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06PAVMED INC. : annual earnings release
04/02PAVMED INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,00 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 87,4 M 87,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 87,4x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart PAVMED INC.
Duration : Period :
PAVmed Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAVMED INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 1,98 $
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lishan Aklog Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. McGrath President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian J. deGuzman Chief Medical Officer
Michael J. Glennon Vice Chairman
Ronald M. Sparks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAVMED INC.73.33%92
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.84%133 237
DANAHER CORPORATION3.32%113 675
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.47%65 858
ILLUMINA, INC.6.83%53 482
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.87%52 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group