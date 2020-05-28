PAVmed : XBRL Q1 2020

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Document And Entity Information
Entity Registrant Name
PAVmed Inc.
Entity Central Index Key
0001624326
Document Type
10-Q
Document Period End Date
Mar. 31, 2020
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business Flag
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
true
Entity Ex Transition Period
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
46,926,897
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q1
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
