Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Paxman AB (publ)    PAX   SE0009806284

PAXMAN AB (PUBL)

(PAX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paxman publ : Nordic asset manager Bankinvest buys 200,000 shares in PAXMAN AB (publ)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:23am EST

Press release

03 December 2019 08:00:00 CET

Nordic asset manager Bankinvest buys 200,000 shares in PAXMAN AB (publ)

PAXMAN announces that the asset manager Bankinvest has acquired 200,000 shares in the company, of which 100,000 each from the two major shareholders Glenn Paxman and Björn Littorin. The buyer initiated the transaction, which was completed on the market on December 2, 2019.

With the completion of the transaction, PAXMAN's adds a Nordic institutional entity with over 106 billion DKK in total assets under management to its list of shareholders. As previously stated, several companies in the Länsförsäkringar group and Nordic Cross Asset Management are also shareholders in the company.

Going forward, the institutional interest in PAXMAN is expected to receive additional support from the recent inclusion of the share in the MSCI Micro Cap Sweden Index.

"It is exciting that PAXMAN's operations have grown so strong that a large institutional actor such as Bankinvest chooses to become a shareholder in the company. It is also positive that two of our largest shareholders are able to facilitate a wider ownership and thus stronger liquidity for the share in this controlled manner," says PAXMANs CEO Richard Paxman.

The transaction was conducted at market price at the time of the transaction of 54 SEK per share. With the transaction completed, Glenn Paxman owns 6,338,645 shares in PAXMAN and Björn Littorin owns 835,076 shares.

About Bankinvest

Bankinvest is a Nordic asset manager with over 106 billion DKK in total assets under management. The company was founded 1969, and it is owned by 40 local and nationwide Danish banks. Its clients base consists of approx. 210,000 individuals and several institutional investors in Denmark and internationally. More information can be found on www.bankinvest.com

Contacts

Richard Paxman, CEO

Tel: +44 7968 020641

Email: richard@paxmanscalpcooling.com

www.paxman.se

Paxman

Pirgatan 13

SE-374 35 Karlshamn

Press release

03 December 2019 08:00:00 CET

About Us

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System has been developed by the Paxman family to reduce hair loss in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The concept behind the system came when the mother of four, Sue Paxman, experienced first-hand the trauma of chemotherapy-induced hair loss. With close to 3,500 systems delivered in to hospitals, clinics and treatment centres around the world, PAXMAN is the leading supplier of Scalp Cooling technology. PAXMAN's scalp-cooling cap is made from lightweight, biocompatible silicone that is soft and flexible, providing a snug yet comfortable fit during treatment. PAXMAN AB (publ) has its headquarters in Karlshamn (Sweden), with subsidiaries in Huddersfield (UK) and Houston, Texas (US).

The PAXMAN share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via info@fnca.se and +46 (0)8 528 003 99.

Attachments

Nordic asset manager Bankinvest buys 200,000 shares in PAXMAN AB (publ)

Paxman

Pirgatan 13

SE-374 35 Karlshamn

Disclaimer

Paxman AB published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:22:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAXMAN AB (PUBL)
04:23aPAXMAN PUBL : Nordic asset manager Bankinvest buys 200,000 shares in PAXMAN AB (..
PU
03/17PAXMAN PUBL : The NCCN Guidelines now recommend scalp cooling as a category 2A t..
AQ
03/15PAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter on the company's new research centre and the ..
AQ
02/27PAXMAN PUBL : publishes its year-end report January - December 2018
AQ
02/25PAXMAN PUBL : and University of Huddersfield invest 12 MSEK over 5 years into wo..
AQ
02/13PAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter on its new CIPN indication and the double win..
AQ
01/30PAXMAN PUBL : to develop medical cooling device to prevent nerve damage in chemo..
AQ
01/14PAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter on positive study results in Japan and its ex..
AQ
2018PAXMAN PUBL : receives second order from Teva in Mexico following successful mar..
AQ
More news
Chart PAXMAN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Paxman AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paxman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Per-Anders Karl Johansson Chairman
Alexandra Sheldrake Head-Regulatory Affairs & Operations
Eva Jonasson Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Burke Manager-Technical & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAXMAN AB (PUBL)123.24%90
MEDTRONIC PLC21.93%149 304
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.24.37%41 850
HOYA CORPORATION55.26%34 395
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS40.07%29 882
TERUMO CORPORATION-35.65%26 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group