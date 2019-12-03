Paxman publ : Nordic asset manager Bankinvest buys 200,000 shares in PAXMAN AB (publ)

Press release

03 December 2019 08:00:00 CET

Nordic asset manager Bankinvest buys 200,000 shares in PAXMAN AB (publ)

PAXMAN announces that the asset manager Bankinvest has acquired 200,000 shares in the company, of which 100,000 each from the two major shareholders Glenn Paxman and Björn Littorin. The buyer initiated the transaction, which was completed on the market on December 2, 2019.

With the completion of the transaction, PAXMAN's adds a Nordic institutional entity with over 106 billion DKK in total assets under management to its list of shareholders. As previously stated, several companies in the Länsförsäkringar group and Nordic Cross Asset Management are also shareholders in the company.

Going forward, the institutional interest in PAXMAN is expected to receive additional support from the recent inclusion of the share in the MSCI Micro Cap Sweden Index.

"It is exciting that PAXMAN's operations have grown so strong that a large institutional actor such as Bankinvest chooses to become a shareholder in the company. It is also positive that two of our largest shareholders are able to facilitate a wider ownership and thus stronger liquidity for the share in this controlled manner," says PAXMANs CEO Richard Paxman.

The transaction was conducted at market price at the time of the transaction of 54 SEK per share. With the transaction completed, Glenn Paxman owns 6,338,645 shares in PAXMAN and Björn Littorin owns 835,076 shares.

About Bankinvest

Bankinvest is a Nordic asset manager with over 106 billion DKK in total assets under management. The company was founded 1969, and it is owned by 40 local and nationwide Danish banks. Its clients base consists of approx. 210,000 individuals and several institutional investors in Denmark and internationally. More information can be found on www.bankinvest.com

Contacts

Richard Paxman, CEO

Tel: +44 7968 020641

Email: richard@paxmanscalpcooling.com

www.paxman.se