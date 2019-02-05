Paychex : AccountantHQ Wins 2019 BIG Innovation Award

Paychex, Inc. announced today that its latest technology and service offering designed exclusively for accountants, Paychex AccountantHQ, was recognized as a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Launched in December 2017, Paychex AccountantHQ delivers accountant efficiency and productivity in the areas of payroll and HR management through a unique combination of technology and service. Paychex AccountantHQ's comprehensive online dashboard provides accountants with full access to authorized client data, extensive reporting capabilities, real-time data integration, key account contacts, and an accountant resource library - all backed by an industry-leading service model.

'Paychex AccountantHQ simplifies the complex process of collecting and analyzing client data, serving as a powerful driver of client advisory services, a growing area of focus for today's accounting professionals,' says Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. 'AccountantHQ's dashboard and robust reporting capabilities empower accountants to discover critical data insights that lead to opportunities for strategic client consultation.'

The efficiencies gained through Paychex AccountantHQ are tangible for Todd Zgoda of Zgoda & Associates CPAs in Williamsville, New York. 'The ability to access all Paychex client data through a single dashboard and AccountantHQ's extensive reporting capabilities have not only been a time-saver for our firm, it's allowed us to uncover the data insights that help our firm deliver greater client value,' said Zgoda.

'This year's winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business,' said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. 'We are thrilled to be honoring Paychex AccountantHQ as it is leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.'

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn more about Paychex AccountantHQ, visit www.paychex.com/accounting-professionals.

For a complete list of the 2019 BIG Innovation Award winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 650,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2018, across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

