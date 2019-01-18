Log in
PAYCHEX (PAYX)
2018PAYCHEX : Reports Higher Revenue, Revises Guidance
DJ
2018PAYCHEX, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2018PAYCHEX : Beats Profit, Revenue Estimates -- Earnings Review
DJ
Paychex : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
01/18/2019 | 10:54am EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ‑ Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.56 per share payable February 15, 2019 to shareholders of record February 1, 2019.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 650,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2018 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Paychex Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 15:53:04 UTC
Latest news on PAYCHEX
10:54aPAYCHEX : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
08:38aPAYCHEX : CORRECTING and REPLACING Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/14PAYCHEX : Latest Paychex Flex® Release Features Several Enhancements to HR Solut..
PU
01/11PAYCHEX INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
01/09PAYCHEX : New Paychex Data Shows Independent Contractor Growth Outpaces Employee..
PU
01/07PAYCHEX : Identifies the Top 10 Regulatory Issues for Employers in 2019
PU
2018PAYCHEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2018PAYCHEX : Completes Acquisition of Oasis Outsourcing
PU
2018PAYCHEX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
2018PAYCHEX : Reports Higher Revenue, Revises Guidance
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 780 M
EBIT 2019 1 357 M
Net income 2019 1 030 M
Finance 2019 687 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 24,08
P/E ratio 2020 22,28
EV / Sales 2019 6,35x
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
Capitalization 24 688 M
Technical analysis trends PAYCHEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 73,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Mucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blase Thomas Golisano Chairman
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
David J. S. Flaschen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYCHEX5.53%24 688
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD9.95%43 840
TRINET GROUP INC7.25%3 169
BENEFIT ONE INC.4.51%2 579
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC19.64%1 768
SMS CO.,LTD.2.46%1 360
