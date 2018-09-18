Paychex, Inc. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call for October 2, 2018

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to release financial results
for the fiscal 2019 first quarter ended August 31, 2018 via Business
Wire before the financial markets open on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday,
October 2, 2018 to review the results for the quarter. Participating in
this call will be Martin Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera,
Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. This call will be
simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.
To listen to the Webcast of the conference call, access the Company’s
Financial Webcasts page at https://www.paychex.com/investors.
Webcast participants should access this site in advance of the call to
ensure their PCs are properly configured. The Webcast will be archived
and available for replay for approximately one month.
Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC
filings, and investor presentations are accessible at https://www.paychex.com/investors.
