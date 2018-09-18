Log in
Paychex, Inc. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call for October 2, 2018

09/18/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to release financial results for the fiscal 2019 first quarter ended August 31, 2018 via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. This call will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

To listen to the Webcast of the conference call, access the Company’s Financial Webcasts page at https://www.paychex.com/investors. Webcast participants should access this site in advance of the call to ensure their PCs are properly configured. The Webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately one month.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, retirement, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 650,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2018 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible at https://www.paychex.com/investors.


© Business Wire 2018
