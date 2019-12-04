Log in
PAYCHEX

(PAYX)
Paychex, Inc. : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call for December 18, 2019

0
12/04/2019

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is scheduled to release financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended November 30, 2019 via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. This call will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

To listen to the Webcast of the conference call, access the Company’s Financial Webcasts page at our Investor Relations Page. Webcast participants should access this site in advance of the call to ensure their PCs are properly configured. The Webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately one month.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations Page.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 164 M
EBIT 2020 1 506 M
Net income 2020 1 129 M
Finance 2020 303 M
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,19x
EV / Sales2021 6,67x
Capitalization 30 239 M
Chart PAYCHEX
Duration : Period :
Paychex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYCHEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 83,58  $
Last Close Price 84,48  $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Mucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blase Thomas Golisano Chairman
Chris DeSalvo Vice President-Service Excellence & Operations
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYCHEX29.67%30 239
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.54.56%60 405
TRINET GROUP, INC.29.30%3 772
BENEFIT ONE INC.-27.61%3 530
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.66.78%2 473
SMS CO., LTD.80.54%2 418
