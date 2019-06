By Kimberly Chin

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) gave its fiscal year 2020 outlook Wednesday.

For fiscal 2020 ending May 31, the company expects net income and per-share earnings to rise 8%. On an adjusted basis, the company expects net income and per-share earnings to increase 8% to 9%.

Total revenue growth for the year is projected to be between 10% and 11%.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com