Paychex : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

10/02/2018 | 08:47am EDT

As director of corporate communications for Paychex, Laura Saxby Lynch leads a six-member team responsible for external communications, including media and public relations programs, as well as employee communications. Among her other responsibilities, Laura is a lead communicator in companywide initiatives, crisis and issues management, and community relations. She joined Paychex in January 2001 as the company's first public relations manager after serving as the communications executive for a large non-profit and, prior to that, working as a television journalist. Laura is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University.

Disclaimer

Paychex Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 12:46:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 600 M
EBIT 2019 1 345 M
Net income 2019 1 033 M
Finance 2019 635 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 25,89
P/E ratio 2020 24,03
EV / Sales 2019 7,19x
EV / Sales 2020 6,76x
Capitalization 26 517 M
Technical analysis trends PAYCHEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,4 $
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Mucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blase Thomas Golisano Chairman
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Grant M. Inman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYCHEX8.28%26 517
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD34.41%56 984
TRINET GROUP INC24.74%3 902
BENEFIT ONE INC.54.91%2 631
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC15.05%2 264
SMS CO.,LTD.-38.97%1 671
