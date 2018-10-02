Paychex : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

As director of corporate communications for Paychex, Laura Saxby Lynch leads a six-member team responsible for external communications, including media and public relations programs, as well as employee communications. Among her other responsibilities, Laura is a lead communicator in companywide initiatives, crisis and issues management, and community relations. She joined Paychex in January 2001 as the company's first public relations manager after serving as the communications executive for a large non-profit and, prior to that, working as a television journalist. Laura is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University.