PAYCHEX

(PAYX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 10:43:24 am
82.525 USD   +0.78%
Paychex : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

10/02/2019 | 10:09am EDT

Rochester, N.Y. - Paychex, Inc. today announced total revenue of $992.0 million for the three months ended August 31, 2019, an increase of 15% from $862.8 million for the same period last year. Oasis Outsourcing Group Holdings, L.P., acquired during December 2018, contributed a little less than 10% to the growth in total revenue compared to the same period last year. Net income increased 8% to $264.2 million and diluted earnings per share increased 9% to $0.73 per share for the first quarter. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both non-GAAP measures, each increased 6% to $257.6 million and $0.71 per share, respectively, for the first quarter.

View the full news release.

Disclaimer

Paychex Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 14:08:01 UTC
