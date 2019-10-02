Paychex : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Rochester, N.Y. - Paychex, Inc. today announced total revenue of $992.0 million for the three months ended August 31, 2019, an increase of 15% from $862.8 million for the same period last year. Oasis Outsourcing Group Holdings, L.P., acquired during December 2018, contributed a little less than 10% to the growth in total revenue compared to the same period last year. Net income increased 8% to $264.2 million and diluted earnings per share increased 9% to $0.73 per share for the first quarter. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both non-GAAP measures, each increased 6% to $257.6 million and $0.71 per share, respectively, for the first quarter.

