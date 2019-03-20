Paychex : Wins Third-Straight Stevie® Award for Customer Service

For the third consecutive year, Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, benefits, and insurance services, earned a bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year.

Presented annually, this year's Stevie Awards generated more than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across all industries in 45 nations. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Paychex's bronze medal came in the financial services category among organizations with 100 or more employees.

'Customers are at the center of our service model,' said John Gibson, Paychex senior vice president of service. 'As Paychex continues to evolve as a HR technology company, we will never veer from our service roots and the pride we take in providing world-class, personalized service to more than 650,000 organizations.'

For example, Paychex puts the power of choice into the hands of customers, allowing them to choose how they would like to leverage Paychex technology and interact with the company's in-house team of service experts. Service ranges from:

Account relationship manager

Dedicated specialist

Calling a 24/7/365 U.S.-based call center

Reaching out via social media (@PaychexService)

Technology-enabled self-service

'We're honored to once again be recognized with a Stevie® Award for customer service,' Gibson added. 'It's because of the thousands of Paychex service givers who remain dedicated to earning our clients' business for life, coupled with enhancements to our mobile SaaS application to offer simplicity and time-saving features, that Paychex has earned this distinction for three years in a row. Our service professionals' commitment to responsiveness, reliability, and serving as a trusted business partner is the reason we're able to deliver on our service promise every day.'

According to one judge, Paychex offers 'excellent use of technology to evolve and improve the holistic service operations.'

'All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements.' added Michael Gallagher, Stevie Awards president and founder. 'Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition.'

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and a full list of winners across all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 650,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2018, across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

