Paychex : and Monroe County Sheriff's Office Partner on Training Program Addressing Violence in Workplace

New video focuses on how to prevent, minimize impact of active shooters and other threats

Between 2000 and 2017, there were 250 incidents of violence that left dozens of people dead or wounded in the U.S. alone, according to the FBI, many of them in workplaces, schools, and places of worship. A training program, announced today as a joint effort of Paychex, Inc. and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Rochester, New York, is designed to help people know the steps to take to prepare for, survive, and minimize the impact of an act of violence in the workplace by having a personal plan.

Paychex partnered with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to produce a video that will be delivered to Paychex's 15,000 employees companywide as part of required training starting Monday, April 8. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office will begin making the training video available on its website for businesses, schools, community organizations, and places of worship across the region beginning the same day.

'The subject of violence isn't easy to talk about, but it is important. That's why we partnered with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department to create this video,' said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. 'We want all of our Paychex employees to be informed and trained on how to plan for and react if they ever face a deadly threat in the workplace or someplace where they spend personal time. Given the importance of this message, we participated in and underwrote the production of this message to also be used by a wider audience in our community.'

Active threat preparedness training has been available as a live presentation from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office by request. Lt. Michael Wicks, commander of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, leads the training program. He delivers the instruction in the newly produced video.

'An active threat typically unfolds in an instant and the resulting damage is often catastrophic and long lasting,' said Sheriff Todd K. Baxter. 'It's not enough for us to hope and pray we never face an active threat. As individuals, businesses, schools, churches, communities, we need to plan and put procedures in place to prepare mentally and physically to respond. Paychex is an incredible leader in our community. This training for its team's safety and the willingness to share the training video with our community is another example of that leadership. We all have the mental fortitude and courage to act. Have a plan; your survival and the survival of those around you depends on it.'

About 150 people took part in the video project, including Paychex employees and members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office who volunteered to be part of the re-enactment. Ray Manard, owner of Crystal Pix, a Fairport, New York-based, full-service production company, oversaw production, editing, and creation of the video.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office will provide additional information about how to access the active threat preparedness training video once it is published on their website.

