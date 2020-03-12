Paychex : Among the World's Top Training Companies for 19th Time

After once again delivering more than one million training hours to its 16,000 employees in fiscal 2019, Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been recognized as one of the top 125 training organizations in the world by Training magazine. Honored for the 19th consecutive year, Paychex occupies the number 14 spot on the 2020 list.

'We have a passion for continual learning and development at Paychex, something that permeates the organization and spans the entire employee journey,' said Laurie Zaucha, the company's vice president of human resources and organizational development. 'We design unique and creative learning solutions to help the company reach strategic goals and position our employees to grow and thrive, all while working to deliver the best possible experience for our customers.'

Paychex empowers its employees to embrace a career-long approach to learning and development with:

A personalized, AI-powered learning management system (LMS) which recommends courses based on an employee's job role, professional interests, and previously completed courses.

Video coaching and interactive games to increase learning retention.

Personal and Professional Development sessions that help employees strengthen soft skills such as emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and their ability to navigate crucial conversations.

Paychex TV, a library of more than 500 training videos.

Last fiscal year, Paychex employees completed more than 280,000 instructor-led training (ILT) hours at the company's corporate headquarters in Rochester, N.Y., and in 12 regional centers around the country, as well as 260,000 virtual training hours. In addition, employees completed more than 73,000 self-study hours prior to ILT programs, 290,000 online module hours, and 89,000 manager-led training hours across 100-plus locations.

The company is also committed to helping business owners succeed with employee training and development, offering a cloud-based learning management system called Paychex Learning.

The Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including demonstrated innovation and financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives. The complete Training Top 125 list is published in the March/April issue of Training magazine.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.