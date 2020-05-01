Log in
Paychex : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/01/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ‑PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.62 per share payable May 28, 2020, 2020 to shareholders of record May 15, 2020.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations page.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 082 M
EBIT 2020 1 469 M
Net income 2020 1 104 M
Finance 2020 633 M
Yield 2020 3,61%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,87x
EV / Sales2021 5,93x
Capitalization 24 579 M
Chart PAYCHEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paychex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYCHEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 68,50  $
Last Close Price 68,52  $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Mucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blase Thomas Golisano Chairman
Chris DeSalvo Vice President-Service Excellence & Operations
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYCHEX, INC.-19.45%24 579
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.65%49 024
TRINET GROUP, INC.-5.60%3 295
BENEFIT ONE INC.-2.36%2 834
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%2 084
SMS CO., LTD.2.12%1 924
